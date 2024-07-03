Poddar Pigments Ltd Summary

Set up in 1991, Poddar Pigments Limited, is a manufacturer of Color & Additive Master batches for dope dyeing of man-made fibers, various plastic applications. The company commenced production in Mar.95 at its manufacturing unit at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The plant is backed up by self-generation of power.The company also produces a wide range of additive masterbatches which will cater to the blown-film, raffia, engineering plastic and other general-purpose plastic industries. The company has installed a modern laboratory and analytical facilities at the plant for testing and quality control of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods. The company has a pilot masterbatch plant, to develop and produce new shades and products with different polymers and additives. It has also installed pilot plants for multi-filament yarn spinning, injection moulding, and blow moulding equipment to test and pre-determine the quality of the products. Other than additive masterbatches, it also produces LDPE-based masterbatches. The main customer of the company is Rajasthan Petro Synthetics.The company has developed Polyester Masterbatches in its Laboratory. The work on implementation of new extruder line for manufacture of Masterbatches is in progress. It is increasing the installed capacity to 3280 MT pa at a cost of Rs. 650 lacs which is funded through term loan from IDBI.During the year 1998-99, the Companys project for increasing installed capacity of Polyester Masterbatches was implemented successfully and commercial production on the New Extruder commenced on 18.03.99.The company has been awarded ISO 9002 Certificate during the year 1999-2000.During 2002-03, the Company commenced production of its new line of products in Engineering Plastic Compounds, which increased production capacity from 3780 MT p.a. to 7000 MT p.a. The new project of the Company was set up at Jaipur, Rajasthan, which commenced commercial production effective on March 23, 2022.