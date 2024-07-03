iifl-logo-icon 1
Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd Share Price

96
(1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:02:02 PM

  • Open96.5
  • Day's High96.7
  • 52 Wk High183
  • Prev. Close94.2
  • Day's Low95.9
  • 52 Wk Low 92.35
  • Turnover (lac)11.52
  • P/E12.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.67
  • EPS7.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

96.5

Prev. Close

94.2

Turnover(Lac.)

11.52

Day's High

96.7

Day's Low

95.9

52 Week's High

183

52 Week's Low

92.35

Book Value

42.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.83

P/E

12.89

EPS

7.31

Divi. Yield

0

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd Corporate Action

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.77%

Non-Promoter- 2.11%

Institutions: 2.11%

Non-Institutions: 23.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.57

3.6

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.91

18.67

12.34

7.85

Net Worth

83.48

22.27

12.44

7.95

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pravinchandra Jasmat Vasolia

Whole-time Director

Kishorkumar Panchabhai Patolia

Whole-time Director

Vallabh Ratanji Savaliya

Whole-time Director

Rutesh Vallabhbhai Savalia

Whole-time Director

Shivam Kishorbhai Patolia

Non Executive Director

Soumitra Sachipati Banerjee

Independent Director

Jasmin Jasmatbhai Patel

Independent Director

Insiya Nalawala

Independent Director

Kishankumar Dhirajlal Tilva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vrunda Upendra Dattani.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd

Summary

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemicals Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s. Devarshi Dyechem, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated February 02, 2003. Thereafter, the name of the said Partnership Firm was changed to M/s. Paragon Industries. Further, M/s Paragon Industries converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 02, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemical Private Limited to Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemical Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Paragons are engaged in the business of custom synthesis and manufacturing of chemical intermediates involving complex anddifferentiated chemistry. The Company commenced business as a partnership firm in year 2003 and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates, AGRO intermediates, Cosmetics Intermediates, Pigment Intermediates and Dye Intermediates etc.for a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It work with an approach towards chemistry combined with technology and systems that would lead to sustained product develo
Company FAQs

What is the Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd share price today?

The Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹187.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd is 12.89 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹92.35 and ₹183 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd?

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.38%, 6 Month at -39.73%, 3 Month at -41.33% and 1 Month at -10.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.77 %
Institutions - 2.12 %
Public - 23.11 %

