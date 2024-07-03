Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹96.5
Prev. Close₹94.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.52
Day's High₹96.7
Day's Low₹95.9
52 Week's High₹183
52 Week's Low₹92.35
Book Value₹42.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.83
P/E12.89
EPS7.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.57
3.6
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.91
18.67
12.34
7.85
Net Worth
83.48
22.27
12.44
7.95
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pravinchandra Jasmat Vasolia
Whole-time Director
Kishorkumar Panchabhai Patolia
Whole-time Director
Vallabh Ratanji Savaliya
Whole-time Director
Rutesh Vallabhbhai Savalia
Whole-time Director
Shivam Kishorbhai Patolia
Non Executive Director
Soumitra Sachipati Banerjee
Independent Director
Jasmin Jasmatbhai Patel
Independent Director
Insiya Nalawala
Independent Director
Kishankumar Dhirajlal Tilva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vrunda Upendra Dattani.
Reports by Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd
Summary
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemicals Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s. Devarshi Dyechem, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated February 02, 2003. Thereafter, the name of the said Partnership Firm was changed to M/s. Paragon Industries. Further, M/s Paragon Industries converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 02, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemical Private Limited to Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemical Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Paragons are engaged in the business of custom synthesis and manufacturing of chemical intermediates involving complex anddifferentiated chemistry. The Company commenced business as a partnership firm in year 2003 and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates, AGRO intermediates, Cosmetics Intermediates, Pigment Intermediates and Dye Intermediates etc.for a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It work with an approach towards chemistry combined with technology and systems that would lead to sustained product develo
Read More
The Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹187.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd is 12.89 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹92.35 and ₹183 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.38%, 6 Month at -39.73%, 3 Month at -41.33% and 1 Month at -10.29%.
