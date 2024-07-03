Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd Summary

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemicals Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s. Devarshi Dyechem, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated February 02, 2003. Thereafter, the name of the said Partnership Firm was changed to M/s. Paragon Industries. Further, M/s Paragon Industries converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 02, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemical Private Limited to Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemical Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Paragons are engaged in the business of custom synthesis and manufacturing of chemical intermediates involving complex anddifferentiated chemistry. The Company commenced business as a partnership firm in year 2003 and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates, AGRO intermediates, Cosmetics Intermediates, Pigment Intermediates and Dye Intermediates etc.for a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It work with an approach towards chemistry combined with technology and systems that would lead to sustained product development.The Company has a manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It has a pilot plant with two glass line assembly and three reactors installed, for batch reaction technology. It use various chemistry compositions like: Acetylation, Amination, Catalytic hydrogenation, Chlorosulfonation, Methoxylation, Nitration, Amidation, Ethoxylation, Sulphonation etc. Their diverse range of products finds applications across various industries, including pharma, agrochemicals, cosmetics, pigments and dyes. The Company is proposing a Public Offer upto 51,66,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.