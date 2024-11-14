Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PARAGON FINE AND SPECIALITY CHEMICAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Divyesh Vagadiya & Associates as Other of the company w.e.f. September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024