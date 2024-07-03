iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Share Price

227.99
(-5.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open243.39
  Day's High243.4
  52 Wk High325.5
  Prev. Close242.41
  Day's Low227.5
  52 Wk Low 220
  Turnover (lac)2,066.79
  P/E36.9
  Face Value2
  Book Value69.47
  EPS6.57
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,315.87
  Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

243.39

Prev. Close

242.41

Turnover(Lac.)

2,066.79

Day's High

243.4

Day's Low

227.5

52 Week's High

325.5

52 Week's Low

220

Book Value

69.47

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,315.87

P/E

36.9

EPS

6.57

Divi. Yield

0.25

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.49%

Non-Promoter- 4.89%

Institutions: 4.89%

Non-Institutions: 25.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.16

53.04

52.73

52.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,781.4

1,366.75

1,229.7

991.77

Net Worth

1,836.56

1,419.79

1,282.43

1,044.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Revenue

2,996.46

1,606.11

1,272.89

yoy growth (%)

86.56

26.17

Raw materials

-2,119.25

-1,047.82

-880.28

As % of sales

70.72

65.23

69.15

Employee costs

-112.7

-86.85

-48.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Profit before tax

281.65

151.32

113.42

Depreciation

-44.6

-45.26

-28.81

Tax paid

-50.51

-28.77

-36.69

Working capital

-17.63

378.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

86.56

26.17

Op profit growth

57.77

37.77

EBIT growth

77.12

36.65

Net profit growth

88.6

59.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,865.01

2,791.17

3,084.27

1,768.45

1,534.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,865.01

2,791.17

3,084.27

1,768.45

1,534.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.23

17.53

14.79

4.61

30.16

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Ravi Goenka

Executive Director

Harshvardhan Goenka

Non Executive Director

Rajeev Goenka

Independent Director

Manish Chokhani

Independent Director

O V Bundellu

Independent Director

Sangeeta Singh

Independent Director

Rajeev Vaidya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aniket Hirpara

Independent Director

Rajiv Banavali

Managing Director & CEO

Rajan Venkatesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

Summary

Laxmi Organic Industries Limited (LOIL) is the Goenka Groups flagship company, established in 1989 and is in the business of acetyl intermediates and specialty chemicals. The Company primarily manufactures Ethyl Acetate, Acetic Acid and Diketene Derivative Products (DDP). DDP is a specialty chemical group, the technology and business of which has been acquired by LOIL from Clariant Chemicals India Limited. Laxmi Organic Industries Limited was incorporated on May 15, 1989. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals. Since its inception in 1989, the company has been on a journey of transformation. The Company initially started manufacturing acetaldehyde and acetic acid in 1992, and soon thereafter moved on to manufacturing of ethyl acetate in 1996. The Company is currently among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of approximately 30% of the Indian ethyl acetate market. Further, post completion of the YCPL Acquisition, the market share in the ethyl acetate market will be further enhanced. In 2010, the company commenced manufacturing the Specialty Intermediates by acquiring Clariants diketene business. The Company believes that the diversification of its product portfolio into varied chemistries in Specialty Intermediates has enabled it to create a niche for itself. The Company is the only manufacturer of diketene de
Company FAQs

What is the Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd share price today?

The Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹227.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is ₹6315.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is 36.9 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is ₹220 and ₹325.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd?

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.07%, 3 Years at -18.07%, 1 Year at -15.14%, 6 Month at -7.25%, 3 Month at -15.45% and 1 Month at -9.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.50 %
Institutions - 4.89 %
Public - 25.61 %

