SectorChemicals
Open₹243.39
Prev. Close₹242.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,066.79
Day's High₹243.4
Day's Low₹227.5
52 Week's High₹325.5
52 Week's Low₹220
Book Value₹69.47
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,315.87
P/E36.9
EPS6.57
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.16
53.04
52.73
52.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,781.4
1,366.75
1,229.7
991.77
Net Worth
1,836.56
1,419.79
1,282.43
1,044.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,996.46
1,606.11
1,272.89
yoy growth (%)
86.56
26.17
Raw materials
-2,119.25
-1,047.82
-880.28
As % of sales
70.72
65.23
69.15
Employee costs
-112.7
-86.85
-48.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
281.65
151.32
113.42
Depreciation
-44.6
-45.26
-28.81
Tax paid
-50.51
-28.77
-36.69
Working capital
-17.63
378.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
86.56
26.17
Op profit growth
57.77
37.77
EBIT growth
77.12
36.65
Net profit growth
88.6
59.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,865.01
2,791.17
3,084.27
1,768.45
1,534.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,865.01
2,791.17
3,084.27
1,768.45
1,534.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.23
17.53
14.79
4.61
30.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Ravi Goenka
Executive Director
Harshvardhan Goenka
Non Executive Director
Rajeev Goenka
Independent Director
Manish Chokhani
Independent Director
O V Bundellu
Independent Director
Sangeeta Singh
Independent Director
Rajeev Vaidya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aniket Hirpara
Independent Director
Rajiv Banavali
Managing Director & CEO
Rajan Venkatesh
Reports by Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
Summary
Laxmi Organic Industries Limited (LOIL) is the Goenka Groups flagship company, established in 1989 and is in the business of acetyl intermediates and specialty chemicals. The Company primarily manufactures Ethyl Acetate, Acetic Acid and Diketene Derivative Products (DDP). DDP is a specialty chemical group, the technology and business of which has been acquired by LOIL from Clariant Chemicals India Limited. Laxmi Organic Industries Limited was incorporated on May 15, 1989. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals. Since its inception in 1989, the company has been on a journey of transformation. The Company initially started manufacturing acetaldehyde and acetic acid in 1992, and soon thereafter moved on to manufacturing of ethyl acetate in 1996. The Company is currently among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of approximately 30% of the Indian ethyl acetate market. Further, post completion of the YCPL Acquisition, the market share in the ethyl acetate market will be further enhanced. In 2010, the company commenced manufacturing the Specialty Intermediates by acquiring Clariants diketene business. The Company believes that the diversification of its product portfolio into varied chemistries in Specialty Intermediates has enabled it to create a niche for itself. The Company is the only manufacturer of diketene de
The Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹227.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is ₹6315.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is 36.9 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is ₹220 and ₹325.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.07%, 3 Years at -18.07%, 1 Year at -15.14%, 6 Month at -7.25%, 3 Month at -15.45% and 1 Month at -9.97%.
