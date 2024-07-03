Summary

Laxmi Organic Industries Limited (LOIL) is the Goenka Groups flagship company, established in 1989 and is in the business of acetyl intermediates and specialty chemicals. The Company primarily manufactures Ethyl Acetate, Acetic Acid and Diketene Derivative Products (DDP). DDP is a specialty chemical group, the technology and business of which has been acquired by LOIL from Clariant Chemicals India Limited. Laxmi Organic Industries Limited was incorporated on May 15, 1989. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals. Since its inception in 1989, the company has been on a journey of transformation. The Company initially started manufacturing acetaldehyde and acetic acid in 1992, and soon thereafter moved on to manufacturing of ethyl acetate in 1996. The Company is currently among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of approximately 30% of the Indian ethyl acetate market. Further, post completion of the YCPL Acquisition, the market share in the ethyl acetate market will be further enhanced. In 2010, the company commenced manufacturing the Specialty Intermediates by acquiring Clariants diketene business. The Company believes that the diversification of its product portfolio into varied chemistries in Specialty Intermediates has enabled it to create a niche for itself. The Company is the only manufacturer of diketene de

