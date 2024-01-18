|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|0.6
|30
|Final
|The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ? 0.60 /- per share of the face value of ?2/- each (i.e. 30% of the face value) which is subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the forthcoming 35th Annual General Meeting.
