|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,996.46
1,606.11
1,272.89
yoy growth (%)
86.56
26.17
Raw materials
-2,119.25
-1,047.82
-880.28
As % of sales
70.72
65.23
69.15
Employee costs
-112.7
-86.85
-48.26
As % of sales
3.76
5.4
3.79
Other costs
-445.09
-268.97
-197.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.85
16.74
15.5
Operating profit
319.42
202.45
146.94
OPM
10.66
12.6
11.54
Depreciation
-44.6
-45.26
-28.81
Interest expense
-13.54
-15.34
-8.53
Other income
20.38
9.47
3.82
Profit before tax
281.65
151.32
113.42
Taxes
-50.51
-28.77
-36.69
Tax rate
-17.93
-19.01
-32.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
231.14
122.55
76.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
231.14
122.55
76.72
yoy growth (%)
88.6
59.72
NPM
7.71
7.63
6.02
