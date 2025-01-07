iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

229.29
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Revenue

2,996.46

1,606.11

1,272.89

yoy growth (%)

86.56

26.17

Raw materials

-2,119.25

-1,047.82

-880.28

As % of sales

70.72

65.23

69.15

Employee costs

-112.7

-86.85

-48.26

As % of sales

3.76

5.4

3.79

Other costs

-445.09

-268.97

-197.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.85

16.74

15.5

Operating profit

319.42

202.45

146.94

OPM

10.66

12.6

11.54

Depreciation

-44.6

-45.26

-28.81

Interest expense

-13.54

-15.34

-8.53

Other income

20.38

9.47

3.82

Profit before tax

281.65

151.32

113.42

Taxes

-50.51

-28.77

-36.69

Tax rate

-17.93

-19.01

-32.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

231.14

122.55

76.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

231.14

122.55

76.72

yoy growth (%)

88.6

59.72

NPM

7.71

7.63

6.02

