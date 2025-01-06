iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

227.98
(-5.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

Laxmi Organic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Profit before tax

281.65

151.32

113.42

Depreciation

-44.6

-45.26

-28.81

Tax paid

-50.51

-28.77

-36.69

Working capital

-17.63

378.57

Other operating items

Operating

168.89

455.85

Capital expenditure

94.1

174.16

Free cash flow

262.99

630.01

Equity raised

1,990.32

1,281.55

Investing

6.58

4.77

Financing

53.18

-50.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,313.08

1,866.23

