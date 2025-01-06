Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
281.65
151.32
113.42
Depreciation
-44.6
-45.26
-28.81
Tax paid
-50.51
-28.77
-36.69
Working capital
-17.63
378.57
Other operating items
Operating
168.89
455.85
Capital expenditure
94.1
174.16
Free cash flow
262.99
630.01
Equity raised
1,990.32
1,281.55
Investing
6.58
4.77
Financing
53.18
-50.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,313.08
1,866.23
