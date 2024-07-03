Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
771.25
718.17
792.06
693.6
652.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
771.25
718.17
792.06
693.6
652.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.65
11.98
7.9
6.04
8.21
Total Income
777.91
730.14
799.96
699.64
660.48
Total Expenditure
696.57
646.97
702.05
642.04
613.34
PBIDT
81.34
83.17
97.91
57.6
47.14
Interest
7.64
3.32
-0.63
0.52
2.06
PBDT
73.7
79.85
98.54
57.08
45.08
Depreciation
27.46
25.87
30.55
27.53
27.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.89
23.22
17.09
3.88
9.82
Deferred Tax
-2.73
-3.58
6.59
-1.52
-3
Reported Profit After Tax
28.09
34.35
44.31
27.19
10.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.09
34.35
44.31
27.19
10.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.09
34.35
44.31
27.19
10.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.01
1.24
1.62
0.99
0.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.31
55.29
55.16
55.07
53.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.54
11.58
12.36
8.3
7.22
PBDTM(%)
9.55
11.11
12.44
8.22
6.91
PATM(%)
3.64
4.78
5.59
3.92
1.64
