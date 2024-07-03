iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

229.65
(0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

771.25

718.17

792.06

693.6

652.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

771.25

718.17

792.06

693.6

652.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.65

11.98

7.9

6.04

8.21

Total Income

777.91

730.14

799.96

699.64

660.48

Total Expenditure

696.57

646.97

702.05

642.04

613.34

PBIDT

81.34

83.17

97.91

57.6

47.14

Interest

7.64

3.32

-0.63

0.52

2.06

PBDT

73.7

79.85

98.54

57.08

45.08

Depreciation

27.46

25.87

30.55

27.53

27.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.89

23.22

17.09

3.88

9.82

Deferred Tax

-2.73

-3.58

6.59

-1.52

-3

Reported Profit After Tax

28.09

34.35

44.31

27.19

10.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

28.09

34.35

44.31

27.19

10.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

28.09

34.35

44.31

27.19

10.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.01

1.24

1.62

0.99

0.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.31

55.29

55.16

55.07

53.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.54

11.58

12.36

8.3

7.22

PBDTM(%)

9.55

11.11

12.44

8.22

6.91

PATM(%)

3.64

4.78

5.59

3.92

1.64

