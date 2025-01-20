iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.4

Op profit growth

69.67

EBIT growth

90.67

Net profit growth

101.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.92

12.25

EBIT margin

10.8

9.88

Net profit margin

8.31

7.18

RoCE

25.06

RoNW

5.51

RoA

4.82

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.76

4.82

Dividend per share

0.7

0.5

Cash EPS

7.85

3.05

Book value per share

48.92

39.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.93

36.15

P/CEPS

50.86

57.06

P/B

8.16

4.44

EV/EBIDTA

27.41

18.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.32

-19.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.27

Inventory days

34.14

Creditor days

-82.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-21.61

-10.66

Net debt / equity

-0.03

-0.37

Net debt / op. profit

-0.11

-1.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.49

-66.4

Employee costs

-4.03

-5.25

Other costs

-15.54

-16.09

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

