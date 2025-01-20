Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.4
Op profit growth
69.67
EBIT growth
90.67
Net profit growth
101.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.92
12.25
EBIT margin
10.8
9.88
Net profit margin
8.31
7.18
RoCE
25.06
RoNW
5.51
RoA
4.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.76
4.82
Dividend per share
0.7
0.5
Cash EPS
7.85
3.05
Book value per share
48.92
39.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.93
36.15
P/CEPS
50.86
57.06
P/B
8.16
4.44
EV/EBIDTA
27.41
18.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.32
-19.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.27
Inventory days
34.14
Creditor days
-82.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.61
-10.66
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.37
Net debt / op. profit
-0.11
-1.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.49
-66.4
Employee costs
-4.03
-5.25
Other costs
-15.54
-16.09
