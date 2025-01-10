Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.16
53.04
52.73
52.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,781.4
1,366.75
1,229.7
991.77
Net Worth
1,836.56
1,419.79
1,282.43
1,044.5
Minority Interest
Debt
139.14
371.68
99.23
74.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
42.71
38.83
24.57
20.87
Total Liabilities
2,018.41
1,830.3
1,406.23
1,140.12
Fixed Assets
845.86
782.09
537.75
375.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
443.6
287.44
31.73
25.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.54
8
5.63
5.22
Networking Capital
434.91
635.07
654.35
200.26
Inventories
242.19
242.33
322.69
170.31
Inventory Days
39.3
38.7
Sundry Debtors
606.55
537.25
624.6
384.95
Debtor Days
76.08
87.48
Other Current Assets
414.63
361.97
472.88
245.11
Sundry Creditors
-766.05
-464.17
-708.08
-465.16
Creditor Days
86.25
105.71
Other Current Liabilities
-62.41
-42.3
-57.73
-134.95
Cash
287.49
117.68
176.77
534.21
Total Assets
2,018.4
1,830.28
1,406.23
1,140.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.