Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd AGM

Laxmi Organic CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jul 202421 May 2024
The Board of Directors has approved the convening of the 35th AGM of the Company on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM). Please see enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, including the notice convening the 35th Annual General Meeting and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The annual report including the notice can also be accessed from the Companys website at https://www.laxmi.com/investors/annual-report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, please see enclosed the summary of proceedings/outcome of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Laxmi Organic Industries Limited has submitted the Scrutinizers Report issued by M/s. GMJ & Associates, Company Secretaries regarding remote e-voting and e-voting during the 35th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

