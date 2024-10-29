|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and other business matters. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd has informed that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on October 29, 2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business items : The Board has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matters as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matters with the permission of the Chair. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on July 26, 2024, has inter-alia approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|The outcome of the Board Meeting and disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31 2024 2. Recommend the dividend on equity shares of the Company 3. Approve the raising of Debt funds through the issuance of Non - Convertible Debentures (NCD) We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 21, 2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business items : The Board has approved the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. March 12, 2024, has inter alia taken on record/approved the following as enclosed. The enclosed is for your information and records. The relevant details as required under the Regulations are as enclosed.
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 24 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. We request you to take the above on record. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. January 24, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, please see enclosed following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results in the prescribed form along with Limited Review Report thereon received from the Statutory Auditors (Annexure A) 2. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results in the prescribed form along with Limited Review Report thereon received from the Statutory Auditors (Annexure B) The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 17.30 hours (IST) and concluded at 19.40 hours (IST). We request you to take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
