iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Board Meeting

225.51
(4.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:44:55 AM

Laxmi Organic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and other business matters. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd has informed that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on October 29, 2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business items : The Board has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matters as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matters with the permission of the Chair. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on July 26, 2024, has inter-alia approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
The outcome of the Board Meeting and disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31 2024 2. Recommend the dividend on equity shares of the Company 3. Approve the raising of Debt funds through the issuance of Non - Convertible Debentures (NCD) We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 21, 2024, has inter-alia transacted the following business items : The Board has approved the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. March 12, 2024, has inter alia taken on record/approved the following as enclosed. The enclosed is for your information and records. The relevant details as required under the Regulations are as enclosed.
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 24 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. We request you to take the above on record. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. January 24, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, please see enclosed following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results in the prescribed form along with Limited Review Report thereon received from the Statutory Auditors (Annexure A) 2. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results in the prescribed form along with Limited Review Report thereon received from the Statutory Auditors (Annexure B) The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 17.30 hours (IST) and concluded at 19.40 hours (IST). We request you to take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Laxmi Organic: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.