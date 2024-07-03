Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹276.1
Prev. Close₹276.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,297.69
Day's High₹278.45
Day's Low₹260
52 Week's High₹458.5
52 Week's Low₹160
Book Value₹71.19
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,735.41
P/E15.13
EPS18.24
Divi. Yield0.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.35
9.41
9.41
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
649.52
484.85
382.49
0
Net Worth
659.87
494.26
391.9
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narrindra Suranna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mamta Binani
Whole-time Director
R K Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramya Hariharan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Samir Kumar Dutta
Whole-time Director
Dev Krishna Surana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanvi Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd
Summary
Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of polymer compounds with an installed capacity of 2,61,500 MTPA. The Company was incorporated on 7th December, 2020 and is presently engaged in manufacturing Plastic Compounds. Its product portfolio consists of PE compounds, PVC compounds, Filler compounds, Master Batches, Footwear compounds, Pipe compounds, Peroxide compounds expanding to Engineering Plastic Compounds for White compounds, Automotive and Electrical Appliances. It has operations of 7 modern and state of art manufacturing plants situated in the state of West Bengal, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The facilities are strategically located at East & West coast of India resulting in not only cost optimization but also providing access to alarge customer pool across the country.In 1985, the Company incorporated and setup Factory at Daman.In 2004, the Company set up new factories at Silvassa and Kolkata. In 2005, the Company established factory at Bhasa, in West Bengal.In 2010, Company set up factory at Dhulagarh, Howrah, in West Bengal. Alkom Speciality Compound Ltd. was merged with the Company.In 2011, Bavaria Poly Private Ltd. was merged with the Company.In FY 2013, it set up a new factory at Surangi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli (U.T.).In FY 2014, it set up XLPE Compounding facility at Surangi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.In 2017, the Company set up an Engineering Plastic Compounding unit at Daman. It started manufacturing PE Compounds for 66 KV Cables.In FY 201
Read More
The DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹264.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd is ₹2735.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd is 15.13 and 3.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd is ₹160 and ₹458.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 93.59%, 1 Year at 33.71%, 6 Month at -34.70%, 3 Month at -9.27% and 1 Month at -10.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.