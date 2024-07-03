iifl-logo-icon 1
DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd Share Price

264.35
(-4.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open276.1
  • Day's High278.45
  • 52 Wk High458.5
  • Prev. Close276.05
  • Day's Low260
  • 52 Wk Low 160
  • Turnover (lac)1,297.69
  • P/E15.13
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value71.19
  • EPS18.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,735.41
  • Div. Yield0.54
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 24.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.35

9.41

9.41

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

649.52

484.85

382.49

0

Net Worth

659.87

494.26

391.9

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narrindra Suranna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mamta Binani

Whole-time Director

R K Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramya Hariharan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Samir Kumar Dutta

Whole-time Director

Dev Krishna Surana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanvi Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd

Summary

Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of polymer compounds with an installed capacity of 2,61,500 MTPA. The Company was incorporated on 7th December, 2020 and is presently engaged in manufacturing Plastic Compounds. Its product portfolio consists of PE compounds, PVC compounds, Filler compounds, Master Batches, Footwear compounds, Pipe compounds, Peroxide compounds expanding to Engineering Plastic Compounds for White compounds, Automotive and Electrical Appliances. It has operations of 7 modern and state of art manufacturing plants situated in the state of West Bengal, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The facilities are strategically located at East & West coast of India resulting in not only cost optimization but also providing access to alarge customer pool across the country.In 1985, the Company incorporated and setup Factory at Daman.In 2004, the Company set up new factories at Silvassa and Kolkata. In 2005, the Company established factory at Bhasa, in West Bengal.In 2010, Company set up factory at Dhulagarh, Howrah, in West Bengal. Alkom Speciality Compound Ltd. was merged with the Company.In 2011, Bavaria Poly Private Ltd. was merged with the Company.In FY 2013, it set up a new factory at Surangi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli (U.T.).In FY 2014, it set up XLPE Compounding facility at Surangi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.In 2017, the Company set up an Engineering Plastic Compounding unit at Daman. It started manufacturing PE Compounds for 66 KV Cables.In FY 201
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd share price today?

The DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹264.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd is ₹2735.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd is 15.13 and 3.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd is ₹160 and ₹458.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd?

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 93.59%, 1 Year at 33.71%, 6 Month at -34.70%, 3 Month at -9.27% and 1 Month at -10.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 24.71 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
