To

The Members of

Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS ") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profits (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Inventory- existence and valuation (as described in Note no. 10 of the financial Statements) We have obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions and management assertion regarding existence and ownership by:- Refer to note 10 to the standalone financial statements. The Company is having the Inventories of INR20,529.04 lacs as on 31st March 2024. As described in the accounting policies in the standalone financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. As a result, the management applies judgement in determining the appropriate provisions for obsolete stock based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory ,net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. Preforming procedures to ensure that the changes in inventory between the last verification date and date of the balance sheet are properly recorded (Roll forward procedures). Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. We also analysed the level of slow-moving inventory and the associated provision. We have reviewed the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the financial year. Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. Performing substantive analytical procedures to test the correctness of inventory existence and valuation. Testing the accuracy of inventory reconciliations with the general ledger at period end, including test of reconciling items. The procedures performed gave us a sufficient evidence to conclude about the inventory existence and valuation. Revenue Recognition (as described in Note no. 3 and 25 of the financial Statements) Our audit procedures included: Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized at the moment when control has been transferred to the customer and is measured net of trade discounts, rebates and pricing allowances to customers (collectively ‘trade spends). We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with applicable accounting standards. We evaluated the design, tested the implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls including general IT controls and key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents which Included invoices, good dispatch notes, customer acceptances and shipping documents (as applicable). We carried out analytical procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify unusual variances. We tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year-end date to determine whether the revenue had been recognised in the appropriate financial period.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief are necessary for the purpose of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

iii. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

v. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, during the year the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(AuditandAuditors)Rules,2014(asamended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has no pending litigation as on March 31, 2024 which has any impact on its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

ix. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act .

x. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used the SAP S4 Hana accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in respect of the application and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions. We did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software. Normal/Regular users are not granted direct database or super user level access.

For B.Mukherjee & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No : 302096E S.K.Mukherjee (Partner) Place :- Kolkata Membership No : 006601 Date:- 20th Day of May, 2024 UDIN: 24006601BJZXNW8344

Annexure ‘‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited of even date)

I. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment :

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of Company. In respect of immovable and movable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statement as right- of use assets as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceeding have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. As per the information and explanations given to us:

a) The inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management and no material discrepancies between book stock and physical stock have been found.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising of value of closing stock of inventory, receivables and payables filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

III. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made investments in companies and granted secured and unsecured loans to companies and other parties. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership. Accordingly, clause 3 (a),(b),(c),(d),(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

a) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

IV. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or investment and loan made as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence said clause of Order is not applicable to the Company.

V. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by Company in respect of product, where pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no other dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-Tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

IX. According to the information and explanations given to us and :

a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised Term Loan during the year.

d) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or joint venture.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture.

X. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. To the best of our knowledge:

a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024.

XV. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company, or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts unspent in respect of corporate social responsibility towards ongoing or other than ongoing projects and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XXI. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements as the company is not a holding company of any other company and hence, the requirements of Clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

For B.Mukherjee & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No : 302096E S.K.Mukherjee (Partner) Place :- Kolkata Membership No: 006601 Date:- 20th Day of May, 2024 UDIN: 24006601BJZXNW8344

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (vi) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ddev Plastic Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies , the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement includes those policies and procedures that pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.