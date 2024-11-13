Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 at 4:00pm. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting approving the keeping and maintaining of books of accounts of the company at a place other than the registered office of the company and listing of its securities on NSE.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter and three months ended 30.06.2024. The board at its meeting held on 12.08.2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended 30.06.02024 in addition to matters as stated in the Outcome annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 3 May 2024

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 recommendation of final dividend and considering date time and venue of ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached the Outcome of 02nd of 2024-25 Board Meeting held on 20.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

The board at its meeting held on 08.04.2024 approved the incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with initial investment of Rs. 25 crores. Details in this regard in available in the attachment

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024