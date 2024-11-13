iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd Board Meeting

269.05
(3.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:24:59 AM

DDev Plastiks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 at 4:00pm. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting approving the keeping and maintaining of books of accounts of the company at a place other than the registered office of the company and listing of its securities on NSE.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter and three months ended 30.06.2024. The board at its meeting held on 12.08.2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended 30.06.02024 in addition to matters as stated in the Outcome annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20243 May 2024
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 recommendation of final dividend and considering date time and venue of ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached the Outcome of 02nd of 2024-25 Board Meeting held on 20.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
The board at its meeting held on 08.04.2024 approved the incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with initial investment of Rs. 25 crores. Details in this regard in available in the attachment
Board Meeting10 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the 03rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find attached the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31.12.2023 Please find attached the Outcome of 7th of 2023-24 Board Meeting held on 10.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

DDev Plastiks: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.