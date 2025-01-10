iifl-logo-icon 1
DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

267.95
(-3.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.35

9.41

9.41

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

649.52

484.85

382.49

0

Net Worth

659.87

494.26

391.9

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

66.27

56.17

129.64

0.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

26.43

25.73

24.83

0

Total Liabilities

752.57

576.16

546.37

0.09

Fixed Assets

234.07

226

209.64

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.73

1.67

1.07

0

Networking Capital

438

341.5

329.59

0

Inventories

205.29

217.73

275.71

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

398.19

363.11

348.69

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

80.75

98.46

89.11

0

Sundry Creditors

-182.76

-294.71

-351.24

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-63.47

-43.09

-32.68

0

Cash

76.78

6.96

6.05

0.09

Total Assets

752.58

576.13

546.35

0.09

