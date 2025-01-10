DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.35
9.41
9.41
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
649.52
484.85
382.49
0
Net Worth
659.87
494.26
391.9
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
66.27
56.17
129.64
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.43
25.73
24.83
0
Total Liabilities
752.57
576.16
546.37
0.09
Fixed Assets
234.07
226
209.64
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.73
1.67
1.07
0
Networking Capital
438
341.5
329.59
0
Inventories
205.29
217.73
275.71
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
398.19
363.11
348.69
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
80.75
98.46
89.11
0
Sundry Creditors
-182.76
-294.71
-351.24
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-63.47
-43.09
-32.68
0
Cash
76.78
6.96
6.05
0.09
Total Assets
752.58
576.13
546.35
0.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.