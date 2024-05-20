Please find attached the Outcome of 02nd of 2024-25 Board Meeting held on 20.05.2024 Convening the 04 AGM of the company on Saturday, 28 September, 2024. The shareholder shall consider confirmation of Interim Divided (@50%) and declaration of Final Dividend (@100%) for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28.09.2024 at 11:30am (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) Please find attached the Outcome pertaining to the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 28.09.2024 at 11:30am (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means which concluded at 11:53am (IST) (excluding 15 mins for E-Voting after this conclusion time). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Please find attached the Scrutinizer Report dated 30.09.2024 along with Voting Results for AGM held on 28.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)