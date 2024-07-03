DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd Summary

Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of polymer compounds with an installed capacity of 2,61,500 MTPA. The Company was incorporated on 7th December, 2020 and is presently engaged in manufacturing Plastic Compounds. Its product portfolio consists of PE compounds, PVC compounds, Filler compounds, Master Batches, Footwear compounds, Pipe compounds, Peroxide compounds expanding to Engineering Plastic Compounds for White compounds, Automotive and Electrical Appliances. It has operations of 7 modern and state of art manufacturing plants situated in the state of West Bengal, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The facilities are strategically located at East & West coast of India resulting in not only cost optimization but also providing access to alarge customer pool across the country.In 1985, the Company incorporated and setup Factory at Daman.In 2004, the Company set up new factories at Silvassa and Kolkata. In 2005, the Company established factory at Bhasa, in West Bengal.In 2010, Company set up factory at Dhulagarh, Howrah, in West Bengal. Alkom Speciality Compound Ltd. was merged with the Company.In 2011, Bavaria Poly Private Ltd. was merged with the Company.In FY 2013, it set up a new factory at Surangi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli (U.T.).In FY 2014, it set up XLPE Compounding facility at Surangi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.In 2017, the Company set up an Engineering Plastic Compounding unit at Daman. It started manufacturing PE Compounds for 66 KV Cables.In FY 2018, the Company established a new factory at Silvasa for PE/PP Compounds.A Scheme of Arrangement between Kkalpana Industries (India) Limited (KIIL) and the Company was approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (NCLT), vide its Order dated 04th March 2022 to de-merge the Compounding Business Undertaking of KIIL, being the appointed date, 01st April, 2021. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Compounding Business of KIIL has been vested to the Company.In FY 2022, Company started manufacturing PE Compounds for 132 KV Cables.