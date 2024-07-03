Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹377.6
Prev. Close₹377.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.78
Day's High₹384
Day's Low₹358.75
52 Week's High₹452.7
52 Week's Low₹245.25
Book Value₹86.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)894.84
P/E72.56
EPS5.32
Divi. Yield0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
24.94
24.94
24.94
24.94
Preference Capital
0
0
2.8
2.8
Reserves
172.96
168.4
147.94
119.68
Net Worth
197.9
193.34
175.68
147.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
200.09
187.64
177.84
175.12
yoy growth (%)
6.63
5.51
1.55
62.74
Raw materials
-93.47
-92.51
-105.69
-103.5
As % of sales
46.71
49.3
59.43
59.1
Employee costs
-16.51
-16.66
-14.32
-12.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.02
25.88
15.57
21.43
Depreciation
-6.81
-6.15
-4.18
-3.71
Tax paid
-1.45
5.6
-3.32
-4.41
Working capital
-19.63
52.17
4.2
-2.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.63
5.51
1.55
62.74
Op profit growth
27.46
21.87
-22.94
83.74
EBIT growth
30.44
42.83
-26.13
84.97
Net profit growth
3.39
156.91
-27.98
42.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
327.95
386.65
326.3
200.15
187.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
327.95
386.65
326.3
200.15
187.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.44
2.94
6.05
7.78
6.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Laxmikumar N Goculdas
Vice Chairperson
Mitika Laxmikumar Goculdas
Independent Director
Sanjeev Vishwanath Joshi
Independent Director
Mukul Manoharlal Taly
Managing Director & CEO
Bimal L Goculdas
Independent Director
Janaki Ashwin Patwardhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Omkar Chandrakant Mhamunkar
Independent Director
Haren Parekh
Director (Operation)
Kuldeep Kumar Tiwari
Reports by DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Summary
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited on September 25, 1919. The Company changed the name from Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited to DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited on August 12, 2022. Promoted by the Late Ratansi D Morarji to manufacture chemicals at Ambernath, Company is a pioneer in the Indian chemical industry. With a rich legacy spanning over a century, DMCC has evolved from being Indias first producer of sulphuric acid and phosphate fertilisers to a fully integrated speciality chemicals player. The Companys diverse product portfolio includes bulk chemicals such as sulphuric acid, oleum, and chloro sulphonic acid, as well as a range of speciality chemicals catering to industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment. DMCC operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Roha, Maharashtra, and Dahej, Gujarat, exporting to over 22 countries across five continents.DMCC has promoted Udaipur Phosphates and Fertilisers and Borax Morarji, where it has 32% and a 38.62% equity stakes, respectively. It has a 33.05% stake in the other group company - Albright, Morarji and Pandit. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Commodity Chemicals and Speciality Chemicals.In addition to manufacturing fertilisers, various acids and chemicals, the company has a well-developed external project division which offers services such as basic and detail
The DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹358.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹894.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 72.56 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹245.25 and ₹452.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.30%, 3 Years at 5.17%, 1 Year at 11.42%, 6 Month at 19.61%, 3 Month at 40.82% and 1 Month at 1.12%.
