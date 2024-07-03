Summary

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited on September 25, 1919. The Company changed the name from Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited to DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited on August 12, 2022. Promoted by the Late Ratansi D Morarji to manufacture chemicals at Ambernath, Company is a pioneer in the Indian chemical industry. With a rich legacy spanning over a century, DMCC has evolved from being Indias first producer of sulphuric acid and phosphate fertilisers to a fully integrated speciality chemicals player. The Companys diverse product portfolio includes bulk chemicals such as sulphuric acid, oleum, and chloro sulphonic acid, as well as a range of speciality chemicals catering to industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment. DMCC operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Roha, Maharashtra, and Dahej, Gujarat, exporting to over 22 countries across five continents.DMCC has promoted Udaipur Phosphates and Fertilisers and Borax Morarji, where it has 32% and a 38.62% equity stakes, respectively. It has a 33.05% stake in the other group company - Albright, Morarji and Pandit. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Commodity Chemicals and Speciality Chemicals.In addition to manufacturing fertilisers, various acids and chemicals, the company has a well-developed external project division which offers services such as basic and detail

