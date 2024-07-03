iifl-logo-icon 1
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Share Price

358.8
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

  • Open377.6
  • Day's High384
  • 52 Wk High452.7
  • Prev. Close377.6
  • Day's Low358.75
  • 52 Wk Low 245.25
  • Turnover (lac)42.78
  • P/E72.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value86.75
  • EPS5.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)894.84
  • Div. Yield0.26
No Records Found

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

377.6

Prev. Close

377.6

Turnover(Lac.)

42.78

Day's High

384

Day's Low

358.75

52 Week's High

452.7

52 Week's Low

245.25

Book Value

86.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

894.84

P/E

72.56

EPS

5.32

Divi. Yield

0.26

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.08%

Foreign: 38.08%

Indian: 15.75%

Non-Promoter- 1.49%

Institutions: 1.49%

Non-Institutions: 44.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

24.94

24.94

24.94

24.94

Preference Capital

0

0

2.8

2.8

Reserves

172.96

168.4

147.94

119.68

Net Worth

197.9

193.34

175.68

147.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

200.09

187.64

177.84

175.12

yoy growth (%)

6.63

5.51

1.55

62.74

Raw materials

-93.47

-92.51

-105.69

-103.5

As % of sales

46.71

49.3

59.43

59.1

Employee costs

-16.51

-16.66

-14.32

-12.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.02

25.88

15.57

21.43

Depreciation

-6.81

-6.15

-4.18

-3.71

Tax paid

-1.45

5.6

-3.32

-4.41

Working capital

-19.63

52.17

4.2

-2.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.63

5.51

1.55

62.74

Op profit growth

27.46

21.87

-22.94

83.74

EBIT growth

30.44

42.83

-26.13

84.97

Net profit growth

3.39

156.91

-27.98

42.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

327.95

386.65

326.3

200.15

187.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

327.95

386.65

326.3

200.15

187.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.44

2.94

6.05

7.78

6.23

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Laxmikumar N Goculdas

Vice Chairperson

Mitika Laxmikumar Goculdas

Independent Director

Sanjeev Vishwanath Joshi

Independent Director

Mukul Manoharlal Taly

Managing Director & CEO

Bimal L Goculdas

Independent Director

Janaki Ashwin Patwardhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Omkar Chandrakant Mhamunkar

Independent Director

Haren Parekh

Director (Operation)

Kuldeep Kumar Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Summary

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited on September 25, 1919. The Company changed the name from Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited to DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited on August 12, 2022. Promoted by the Late Ratansi D Morarji to manufacture chemicals at Ambernath, Company is a pioneer in the Indian chemical industry. With a rich legacy spanning over a century, DMCC has evolved from being Indias first producer of sulphuric acid and phosphate fertilisers to a fully integrated speciality chemicals player. The Companys diverse product portfolio includes bulk chemicals such as sulphuric acid, oleum, and chloro sulphonic acid, as well as a range of speciality chemicals catering to industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment. DMCC operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Roha, Maharashtra, and Dahej, Gujarat, exporting to over 22 countries across five continents.DMCC has promoted Udaipur Phosphates and Fertilisers and Borax Morarji, where it has 32% and a 38.62% equity stakes, respectively. It has a 33.05% stake in the other group company - Albright, Morarji and Pandit. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Commodity Chemicals and Speciality Chemicals.In addition to manufacturing fertilisers, various acids and chemicals, the company has a well-developed external project division which offers services such as basic and detail
Company FAQs

What is the DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹358.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹894.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 72.56 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹245.25 and ₹452.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.30%, 3 Years at 5.17%, 1 Year at 11.42%, 6 Month at 19.61%, 3 Month at 40.82% and 1 Month at 1.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.84 %
Institutions - 1.50 %
Public - 44.66 %

