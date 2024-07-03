DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Summary

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited on September 25, 1919. The Company changed the name from Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Company Limited to DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited on August 12, 2022. Promoted by the Late Ratansi D Morarji to manufacture chemicals at Ambernath, Company is a pioneer in the Indian chemical industry. With a rich legacy spanning over a century, DMCC has evolved from being Indias first producer of sulphuric acid and phosphate fertilisers to a fully integrated speciality chemicals player. The Companys diverse product portfolio includes bulk chemicals such as sulphuric acid, oleum, and chloro sulphonic acid, as well as a range of speciality chemicals catering to industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment. DMCC operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Roha, Maharashtra, and Dahej, Gujarat, exporting to over 22 countries across five continents.DMCC has promoted Udaipur Phosphates and Fertilisers and Borax Morarji, where it has 32% and a 38.62% equity stakes, respectively. It has a 33.05% stake in the other group company - Albright, Morarji and Pandit. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Commodity Chemicals and Speciality Chemicals.In addition to manufacturing fertilisers, various acids and chemicals, the company has a well-developed external project division which offers services such as basic and detailed engineering, project management, supervision of erection and commissioning services for sulphuric acid plants, various grades of oleums, SSP, alumina sulphate, recovery of hydrofluorosilicic acid, pollution control and effluent treatment plants.The external project division has also successfully tackled the effluent problems of a range of industries like fertilisers, chemicals, textiles, electroplating, etc. The division also carries out characterisation studies for environmental impact analysis due to the present and future emissions from plant locations. Under a licence from Larsen International, US, the company also supplies distillery waste water treatment plants on a turnkey basis.The company has a full-fledged research and development (R&D) division manned by qualified scientists and technologists, who have, over the years, developed processes to manufacture liquid sulphur-tri-oxide and chlorosulphonic acid; to recover fluorine during the manufacture of phosphatic fertilisers and use it commercially to manufacture cryolite and aluminium fluoride. The R&D laboratory is recognised by the Department of Science and Technology (Government of India).DMCC has slowly reduced its dependence on its fertiliser division, whose contribution to the turnover has declined from 48% to 36% in the last three years, while that of the chemical divisions has increased from 42% to 48% over the same period. The company has a combined installed capacity to manufacture 5,76,700 tpa of SSP, 4,81,300 tpa of sulphuric acid, 73,000 tpa of chlorosulphonic acid and 86,328 tpa of alumina sulphate. During 1995-96, DMCL formed Monsanto-DMCC Enviro-Tech & Engineering in joint venture with Monsanto (India) Pvt Ltd to undertake turnkey projects, provide engineering services for sulphuric acid plants and other related activities.The company was awarded Export House Status by the Government of India. Its Ambernath unit was again awarded ISO 9001 and ISO 9002 by BVQI, UK. A new company DMCC Oil Terminals (Navlakhi) Ltd was incorporated as an infrastructure project for the purpose of import, storage and transporatation of LPG and other petroleum products received at the jetty in which DMCL invested Rs.6.50 by way of equity shares.During year 2001-02, the Company started using indigenous Rock Phosphate from Rajasthan, which partially replaced the use of imported Rock Phosphate at its Ambernath & Kumhari factories. The Company also switched over to the use of indigenous Sulphur at its Jhar factory. During FY 2016-17, Borax Morarji Limited (BML) amalgamated with the Company through Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from 1st April, 2016. The Dahej facility was acquired through the amalgamation of Borax Morarji with the Company in 2023.