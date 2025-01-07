Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
200.09
187.64
177.84
175.12
yoy growth (%)
6.63
5.51
1.55
62.74
Raw materials
-93.47
-92.51
-105.69
-103.5
As % of sales
46.71
49.3
59.43
59.1
Employee costs
-16.51
-16.66
-14.32
-12.89
As % of sales
8.25
8.88
8.05
7.36
Other costs
-54.62
-50.61
-34.98
-29.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.29
26.97
19.66
16.6
Operating profit
35.49
27.84
22.84
29.65
OPM
17.73
14.83
12.84
16.93
Depreciation
-6.81
-6.15
-4.18
-3.71
Interest expense
-2.39
-2.03
-3.96
-5.02
Other income
7.74
6.23
0.88
0.52
Profit before tax
34.02
25.88
15.57
21.43
Taxes
-1.45
5.6
-3.32
-4.41
Tax rate
-4.29
21.64
-21.31
-20.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.56
31.49
12.25
17.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
32.56
31.49
12.25
17.02
yoy growth (%)
3.39
156.91
-27.98
42.18
NPM
16.27
16.78
6.89
9.71
