iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

356.05
(-0.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

200.09

187.64

177.84

175.12

yoy growth (%)

6.63

5.51

1.55

62.74

Raw materials

-93.47

-92.51

-105.69

-103.5

As % of sales

46.71

49.3

59.43

59.1

Employee costs

-16.51

-16.66

-14.32

-12.89

As % of sales

8.25

8.88

8.05

7.36

Other costs

-54.62

-50.61

-34.98

-29.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.29

26.97

19.66

16.6

Operating profit

35.49

27.84

22.84

29.65

OPM

17.73

14.83

12.84

16.93

Depreciation

-6.81

-6.15

-4.18

-3.71

Interest expense

-2.39

-2.03

-3.96

-5.02

Other income

7.74

6.23

0.88

0.52

Profit before tax

34.02

25.88

15.57

21.43

Taxes

-1.45

5.6

-3.32

-4.41

Tax rate

-4.29

21.64

-21.31

-20.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.56

31.49

12.25

17.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

32.56

31.49

12.25

17.02

yoy growth (%)

3.39

156.91

-27.98

42.18

NPM

16.27

16.78

6.89

9.71

DMCC Speciality : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.