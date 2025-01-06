iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

358.8
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

DMCC Speciality FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.02

25.88

15.57

21.43

Depreciation

-6.81

-6.15

-4.18

-3.71

Tax paid

-1.45

5.6

-3.32

-4.41

Working capital

-19.63

52.17

4.2

-2.96

Other operating items

Operating

6.11

77.5

12.27

10.34

Capital expenditure

12.6

24.52

8.03

-12.39

Free cash flow

18.71

102.02

20.31

-2.04

Equity raised

235.05

135.83

74.2

25.21

Investing

-2.37

-0.76

1.61

1.74

Financing

10.84

18

26.65

34.41

Dividends paid

0

0

1.24

0

Net in cash

262.24

255.1

124.02

59.32

DMCC Speciality : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.