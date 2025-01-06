DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.02
25.88
15.57
21.43
Depreciation
-6.81
-6.15
-4.18
-3.71
Tax paid
-1.45
5.6
-3.32
-4.41
Working capital
-19.63
52.17
4.2
-2.96
Other operating items
Operating
6.11
77.5
12.27
10.34
Capital expenditure
12.6
24.52
8.03
-12.39
Free cash flow
18.71
102.02
20.31
-2.04
Equity raised
235.05
135.83
74.2
25.21
Investing
-2.37
-0.76
1.61
1.74
Financing
10.84
18
26.65
34.41
Dividends paid
0
0
1.24
0
Net in cash
262.24
255.1
124.02
59.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.