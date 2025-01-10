DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
24.94
24.94
24.94
24.94
Preference Capital
0
0
2.8
2.8
Reserves
172.96
168.4
147.94
119.68
Net Worth
197.9
193.34
175.68
147.42
Minority Interest
Debt
101.14
93.4
32.28
22.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.28
7.48
2.08
0
Total Liabilities
308.32
294.22
210.04
169.54
Fixed Assets
240.86
236.64
146.17
110.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.56
0.56
0.6
2.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.52
24.53
25.9
0
Networking Capital
40.2
29.87
32.77
47.44
Inventories
52.69
41.99
37.32
27.68
Inventory Days
68.07
53.84
Sundry Debtors
52.02
49.76
31.85
24.74
Debtor Days
58.09
48.12
Other Current Assets
36.84
34.74
18.52
37.02
Sundry Creditors
-81.92
-70.03
-28.57
-16.69
Creditor Days
52.11
32.46
Other Current Liabilities
-19.43
-26.59
-26.35
-25.31
Cash
2.19
2.62
4.61
8.89
Total Assets
308.33
294.22
210.05
169.54
