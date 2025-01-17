Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.65
5.3
1.69
Op profit growth
27.6
21.39
-22.83
EBIT growth
30.69
42.24
-26.02
Net profit growth
3.54
155.87
-27.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.73
14.82
12.85
16.94
EBIT margin
18.2
14.85
10.99
15.12
Net profit margin
16.27
16.76
6.89
9.72
RoCE
19.17
20.86
20.93
RoNW
5.03
7.04
4.54
RoA
4.28
5.88
3.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.06
12.62
4.93
6.83
Dividend per share
2
0
0.5
0
Cash EPS
10.32
10.14
3.24
5.34
Book value per share
70.56
59.21
30.3
23.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.36
5.36
19.23
13.98
P/CEPS
30.81
6.66
29.2
17.87
P/B
4.58
1.16
3.25
3.98
EV/EBIDTA
18.96
5.33
10.66
7.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.14
0
Tax payout
-4.29
21.7
-21.35
-20.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52
45.64
44.62
Inventory days
59.26
47.05
38.11
Creditor days
-50.79
-45.43
-56.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.18
-13.72
-4.94
-5.27
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.08
0.22
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
0.76
0.46
0.74
0.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.7
-49.29
-59.44
-59.06
Employee costs
-8.25
-8.88
-8.03
-7.35
Other costs
-27.31
-26.99
-19.66
-16.62
