Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited

(formerly known as The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Sr. No. Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Litigations and claims Principal Audit Procedures (Refer to note 32 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements) ? Evaluation of managements judgement of tax risks, estimates of tax exposures, each claims and contingencies. Third party opinions, past and current experience with the tax authority and managements response including on the labour law cases were used to assess the appropriateness of managements best estimate of most likely outcome of each uncertain contingent liability. These cases are pending with multiple tax authorities like Income Tax, Excise, Service tax etc. and labour law cases which have not been acknowledge as debt by the Company. ? Discussing selected matters with the entitys management. In normal course of business, financial exposures may arise from pending proceedings not acknowledged as debt by the Company. Whether a claim needs to be recognized as liability or disclosed as contingent liability in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements is depended on a number of significant assumptions and judgements. The amount involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, is inherently subjective. ? Critically assessing the entitys assumptions and estimates in respect of claims, included in the contingent liabilities disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. Assessment of the probability of negative result of litigation and the reliability of estimates of related obligation. We have Considered Litigation and claims as Key Audit Matter as it requires significant management judgement, including accounting estimation uncertainty. ? Based on the procedures described above, we did not identify any material exceptions to the managements assertions and treatment, presentation & disclosure on the subject matter in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. 2. Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures (as described in note 2.11 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: For the year ended March 31, 2024 the Company has recognized revenue from contracts with customers amounting to Rs. 32,055.36 lakhs. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. The Company has generally concluded that as principal, it typically controls the goods before transferring them to the customer. ? Assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy prepared as per Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers. The variety of terms that define when control are transferred to the customer, as well as the high value of the transactions, give rise to the risk that revenue is not recognized in the correct period. ? Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, discounts and rebates. Revenue is measured net of returns and allowances, cash discounts, trade discounts and volume rebates (collectively ‘discount and rebates). There is a risk that these discount and rebates are incorrectly recorded as it also requires a certain degree of estimation, resulting in understatement of the associated expenses and accrual. ? Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. Further, in respect of the samples checked that the revenue has been recognized as per the shipping terms. Revenue is also an important element of how the Company measures its performance. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before the risk and rewards have been transferred. ? To test cut off selected sample of sales transactions made pre-and post-year end, agreeing the period of revenue recognition to third party support, such as transporter invoice and customer confirmation of receipt of goods. Accordingly, due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. ? Tested the provision calculations related to management incentives, discounts and rebates by agreeing a sample of amounts recognized to underlying arrangements with customers and other supporting documents. ? Performed monthly analytical procedures of revenue by streams to identify any unusual trends. ? Obtained confirmations from customers on sample basis to support existence assertion of trade receivables and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the financial statements; to ensure revenue from contracts with customers are in accordance with the requirements of relevant accounting standards. 3. Assessment of net realizable value (NRV) of inventories Principal Audit Procedures (Refer Note 7 and 2.9 to the standalone financials statements). Our audit procedures included the following: The Companys inventory comprises Raw Materials, Packing Materials, Work-in-Process, Finished Goods and Stores and Spares. ? Read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to inventories. Inventories of Roha Unit in the state of Maharashtra and Dahej Unit in the state of Gujarat amounting to Rs. 4,408.20 lakhs (Previous Year - Rs. 5,268.95 lakhs) (Refer Note 7) are offered as security by of hypothecation of Raw Materials, Finished Goods, Working in process, Packing Materials, Stores, Book Debts and Receivable for working capital facility provided by Banks. ? Understood and evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over valuation of inventories. ? Tested on a sample basis that inventories are held at lower of cost and net realisable value. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. ? Cost of Finished goods and work in progress include materials cost, cost of conversion, depreciation, other overheads to the extent applicable but excluding borrowing costs. ? Based on the above procedures performed, we considered the managements assessment of valuation of inventories at lower of cost and NRV to be reasonable.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report 2023-24, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note 32 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

(intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the period by the Company and hence provisions of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: The Company has paid remuneration to its Executive Directors in excess of the limits specified in Section 197 of the Act for the Financial Year 2023-2024 as the Company has inadequate profits in terms of Section 198 of the Act. As per the explanations provided to us, the Company is in the process of complying with the prescribed statutory requirements to regularize such excess payment, including seeking approval of the shareholders, as necessary.

For Rahul Gautam Divan & Associates ICAI Firm registration number: 120294W Chartered Accountants Rahul Divan Partner Membership No.: 100733 UDIN: 24100733BKFLWI8397 Place: Mumbai Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure ‘A

Referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date. Re: DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited (formerly known as The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited) ("the Company")

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to book records were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, the inventories held by the Company have been physically verified by the management. In our opinion, having regard to the nature and the location of the stock, the frequency of the physical verification is reasonable and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

(b) Based on our examination of the records provided by the management, the Company has Bank overdraft facilities which are secured against fixed deposits. The Company is not required to submit any quarterly returns or statements to the banks and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has not granted any secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore the requirements of sub-clause (a), (b) and (c) of clause (iii) are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans given, no investments made, no guarantees given, and no security given by the Company in terms of provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has accepted fresh Deposits of Rs. 53.25 lakhs during the year which are in accordance with the provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Second Amendment Rules, 2017.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income tax, duty of excise, duty of custom, sales tax, ESI and employees state insurance on account of any dispute, is as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) in lakhs Period to which Forum where dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Differential Duty 1,433.00 2004-05 to 2008-09 CESTAT Mumbai Customs Act, 1962 Duty 121.60 2005-06 to 2007-08 CESTAT Mumbai Total 1,554.60

(viii) There were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates as defined in the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associates, as defined under the Act.

(x) (a) No money was raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or operationally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and the records examined by us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the report of the internal auditors for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other than towards ongoing projects, requiring transfer to a fund as specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act. Accordingly reporting clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable for the year and;

(b) The Company does not have any amount remaining unspent, pursuant to any ongoing projects, requiring transfer to special account. Accordingly reporting clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For Rahul Gautam Divan & Associates ICAI Firm registration number: 120294W Chartered Accountants Rahul Divan Partner Membership No.: 100733 UDIN: 24100733BKFLWI8397 Place: Mumbai Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure ‘B

To independent Auditors Report

(Annexure referred to under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Limited (formerly known as The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.