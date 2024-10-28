Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. As per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 inter - alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Please refer pdf attachment for detailed information on the outcome. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:33 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 2:45 p.m. (IST) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024. The Board at its meeting held on 23 May 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 23, 2024 inter - alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Unmodified Audit Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Please refer pdf attachment for detailed information on the outcome. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02.15 PM (IST) and concluded at 05.15 p.m. (IST). The aforesaid results are also being made available on the Companys website at www.dmcc.com You are requested to kindly take the same on your record. Please find enclosed herewith Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations regarding appointment of Directors. Please find enclosed herewith the Disclosure under Regulation 30 Regarding the Appointment of Independent Director, Executive Director, Senior Management Personnel, Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Re-appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024