Decided to hold, the 103rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, September 04, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Scrutinisers Report and disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)