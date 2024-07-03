iifl-logo-icon 1
Aether Industries Ltd Share Price

888.8
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:58 AM

  • Open906
  • Day's High914.25
  • 52 Wk High1,071
  • Prev. Close905.7
  • Day's Low882.1
  • 52 Wk Low 761.55
  • Turnover (lac)159.9
  • P/E118.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value161.2
  • EPS7.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,783.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aether Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

906

Prev. Close

905.7

Turnover(Lac.)

159.9

Day's High

914.25

Day's Low

882.1

52 Week's High

1,071

52 Week's Low

761.55

Book Value

161.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,783.97

P/E

118.28

EPS

7.66

Divi. Yield

0

Aether Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

Aether Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

31 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aether Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.09%

Foreign: 0.08%

Indian: 81.70%

Non-Promoter- 14.80%

Institutions: 14.80%

Non-Institutions: 3.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aether Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

132.55

124.51

112.69

10.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,936.38

1,120.1

274.2

164.23

Net Worth

2,068.93

1,244.61

386.89

174.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

449.81

301.8

yoy growth (%)

49.04

Raw materials

-230.68

-156.15

As % of sales

51.28

51.74

Employee costs

-22.11

-13.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

93.8

56.5

Depreciation

-11.01

-7.84

Tax paid

-22.68

-16.55

Working capital

48.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.04

Op profit growth

56.3

EBIT growth

59.55

Net profit growth

77.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

598.17

651.07

590.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

598.17

651.07

590.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

39.21

16.57

6.97

Aether Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aether Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashwin Jayantilal Desai

Whole-time Director

Purnima Ashwin Desai

Whole-time Director

Rohan Ashwin Desai

Whole-time Director

Aman Ashvin Desai

Chairperson & Director

KAMALVIJAY RAMCHANDRA TULSIAN

Director

Ishita Surendra Manjrekar

Independent Director

Arun Brijmohan Kanodiya

Independent Director

Jeevan Lal Nagori

Independent Director

Leja Hattiangadi

Independent Director

Amol Arvindrao Kulkarni

Independent Director

Rajkumar Mangilal Borana

Independent Director

JITENDRA POPATLAL VAKHARIA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chitrarth Rajan Parghi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aether Industries Ltd

Summary

Aether Industries Limited is one of the fastest growing specialty chemical companies in India. The Company was originally incorporated as Aether Industries Limited on January 23, 2013 at Surat, as a Public Limited Company. The Company is led by Promoters, Ashwin Jayantilal Desai, who has a combined experience in the chemical industry. The business was started in 2013 to create a niche in the global chemical industry with a creative approach towards chemistry, technology and systems that would lead to sustainable growth. In 2017, through first phase of development, the Company focus was on building team, infrastructure and R&D centre. In 2018, the Company commenced its operations. The Company is a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The products of the Company find application invarious sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Specialty, Electronic Chemicals, Material Sciences, High Performance Photography, etc. The Company has three business models which comprises to operate i) large scale manufacturing of its own intermediates and speciality chemicals; ii) contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS); and iii) contract/exclusive manufacturing.The Company has two sites at Sachin in Surat, Gujarat. The Manufacturing Facility 1 is an approximately 3,500 square meters facility including R&D Facilities, analytical
Company FAQs

What is the Aether Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aether Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹888.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aether Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aether Industries Ltd is ₹11783.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aether Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aether Industries Ltd is 118.28 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aether Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aether Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aether Industries Ltd is ₹761.55 and ₹1071 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aether Industries Ltd?

Aether Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 5.36%, 1 Year at 0.38%, 6 Month at -1.66%, 3 Month at -3.63% and 1 Month at 7.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aether Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aether Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 81.79 %
Institutions - 14.80 %
Public - 3.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aether Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

