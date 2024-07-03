Summary

Aether Industries Limited is one of the fastest growing specialty chemical companies in India. The Company was originally incorporated as Aether Industries Limited on January 23, 2013 at Surat, as a Public Limited Company. The Company is led by Promoters, Ashwin Jayantilal Desai, who has a combined experience in the chemical industry. The business was started in 2013 to create a niche in the global chemical industry with a creative approach towards chemistry, technology and systems that would lead to sustainable growth. In 2017, through first phase of development, the Company focus was on building team, infrastructure and R&D centre. In 2018, the Company commenced its operations. The Company is a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The products of the Company find application invarious sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Specialty, Electronic Chemicals, Material Sciences, High Performance Photography, etc. The Company has three business models which comprises to operate i) large scale manufacturing of its own intermediates and speciality chemicals; ii) contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS); and iii) contract/exclusive manufacturing.The Company has two sites at Sachin in Surat, Gujarat. The Manufacturing Facility 1 is an approximately 3,500 square meters facility including R&D Facilities, analytical

