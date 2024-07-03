Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹906
Prev. Close₹905.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹159.9
Day's High₹914.25
Day's Low₹882.1
52 Week's High₹1,071
52 Week's Low₹761.55
Book Value₹161.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,783.97
P/E118.28
EPS7.66
Divi. Yield0
Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
132.55
124.51
112.69
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,936.38
1,120.1
274.2
164.23
Net Worth
2,068.93
1,244.61
386.89
174.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
449.81
301.8
yoy growth (%)
49.04
Raw materials
-230.68
-156.15
As % of sales
51.28
51.74
Employee costs
-22.11
-13.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
93.8
56.5
Depreciation
-11.01
-7.84
Tax paid
-22.68
-16.55
Working capital
48.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.04
Op profit growth
56.3
EBIT growth
59.55
Net profit growth
77.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
598.17
651.07
590.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
598.17
651.07
590.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
39.21
16.57
6.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashwin Jayantilal Desai
Whole-time Director
Purnima Ashwin Desai
Whole-time Director
Rohan Ashwin Desai
Whole-time Director
Aman Ashvin Desai
Chairperson & Director
KAMALVIJAY RAMCHANDRA TULSIAN
Director
Ishita Surendra Manjrekar
Independent Director
Arun Brijmohan Kanodiya
Independent Director
Jeevan Lal Nagori
Independent Director
Leja Hattiangadi
Independent Director
Amol Arvindrao Kulkarni
Independent Director
Rajkumar Mangilal Borana
Independent Director
JITENDRA POPATLAL VAKHARIA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chitrarth Rajan Parghi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aether Industries Ltd
Summary
Aether Industries Limited is one of the fastest growing specialty chemical companies in India. The Company was originally incorporated as Aether Industries Limited on January 23, 2013 at Surat, as a Public Limited Company. The Company is led by Promoters, Ashwin Jayantilal Desai, who has a combined experience in the chemical industry. The business was started in 2013 to create a niche in the global chemical industry with a creative approach towards chemistry, technology and systems that would lead to sustainable growth. In 2017, through first phase of development, the Company focus was on building team, infrastructure and R&D centre. In 2018, the Company commenced its operations. The Company is a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The products of the Company find application invarious sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Specialty, Electronic Chemicals, Material Sciences, High Performance Photography, etc. The Company has three business models which comprises to operate i) large scale manufacturing of its own intermediates and speciality chemicals; ii) contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS); and iii) contract/exclusive manufacturing.The Company has two sites at Sachin in Surat, Gujarat. The Manufacturing Facility 1 is an approximately 3,500 square meters facility including R&D Facilities, analytical
Read More
The Aether Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹888.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aether Industries Ltd is ₹11783.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aether Industries Ltd is 118.28 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aether Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aether Industries Ltd is ₹761.55 and ₹1071 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aether Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 5.36%, 1 Year at 0.38%, 6 Month at -1.66%, 3 Month at -3.63% and 1 Month at 7.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.