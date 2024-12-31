Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
449.81
301.8
yoy growth (%)
49.04
Raw materials
-230.68
-156.15
As % of sales
51.28
51.74
Employee costs
-22.11
-13.37
As % of sales
4.91
4.43
Other costs
-84.85
-60.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.86
20.05
Operating profit
112.15
71.75
OPM
24.93
23.77
Depreciation
-11.01
-7.84
Interest expense
-11.31
-9.37
Other income
3.97
1.97
Profit before tax
93.8
56.5
Taxes
-22.68
-16.55
Tax rate
-24.18
-29.29
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
71.11
39.95
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
71.11
39.95
yoy growth (%)
77.99
NPM
15.81
13.23
