iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aether Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

892.55
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:49:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aether Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

449.81

301.8

yoy growth (%)

49.04

Raw materials

-230.68

-156.15

As % of sales

51.28

51.74

Employee costs

-22.11

-13.37

As % of sales

4.91

4.43

Other costs

-84.85

-60.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.86

20.05

Operating profit

112.15

71.75

OPM

24.93

23.77

Depreciation

-11.01

-7.84

Interest expense

-11.31

-9.37

Other income

3.97

1.97

Profit before tax

93.8

56.5

Taxes

-22.68

-16.55

Tax rate

-24.18

-29.29

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

71.11

39.95

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

71.11

39.95

yoy growth (%)

77.99

NPM

15.81

13.23

Aether Industri. : related Articles

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aether Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.