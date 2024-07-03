Aether Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
480.64
467.29
442.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
480.64
467.29
442.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
27.65
15.98
6.77
Total Income
508.29
483.27
449.32
Total Expenditure
364.99
340.68
316.55
PBIDT
143.3
142.59
132.77
Interest
4.87
3.92
10.04
PBDT
138.43
138.67
122.73
Depreciation
29.3
16.35
11.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
20.37
21.86
25.81
Deferred Tax
4.85
7.61
2.59
Reported Profit After Tax
83.92
92.86
82.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
83.92
92.86
82.91
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.9
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
88.82
92.86
82.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.33
7.46
7.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
132.52
124.51
112.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.81
30.51
30
PBDTM(%)
28.8
29.67
27.73
PATM(%)
17.46
19.87
18.73
Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.