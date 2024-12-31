Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
Indian
81.7%
81.7%
81.7%
81.7%
81.72%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
14.8%
14.46%
14.04%
13.77%
15.42%
Non-Institutions
3.41%
3.74%
4.16%
4.43%
2.76%
Total Non-Promoter
18.21%
18.2%
18.2%
18.2%
18.19%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
