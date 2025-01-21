Aether Industries Q3 Profit Soars 149%, Revenue Up 42%

Aether Industries reported a 149.42% YoY increase in consolidated net profit at ₹ 43.3 crore for Q3 FY25 over ₹ 17.4 crore in Q3 FY24. The revenue from operations increased by 42.3% YoY to ₹ 219.7 crore in the October-December quarter of 2024 from ₹155.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Q3 FY25 EBITDA stood at a significant 1.1 times YoY figure at ₹64.7 crores, in contrast to the Q3 FY24 figure of ₹31.1 crore. EBITDA margin widened to 29.4% in Q3 FY25 from the previous year’s same period stand of 20.2%. The pharma vertical accounted for 47.5% of the total revenue in Q3.

The agro and material science segments contributed 11.2% and 9.8%, respectively. Export revenues constituted 54.5%, and domestic revenues comprised 45.5%. The revenue from large-scale manufacturing business was at ₹108.8 crore and rose 49% YoY in Q3 FY25. Contract research and manufacturing business revenue came in 38% higher compared to the previous year at ₹83.3 crore and exclusive manufacturing revenue grew by 11% at ₹25.1 crore.

Aether commissioned a 15-megawatt Solar Power Project that achieved an energy saving of 80% for its manufacturing facilities, hence reducing the carbon footprint of its operations. This resulted in Site 2 in Surat becoming fully operational as soon as the revocation order was received from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board in January 2025.

Finally, by the end of the fiscal year, expansion in Site 3++ would also complete commissioning. On the other hand, expanded facilities of Site 4 have been completed and are going to start commercial production with Q4 FY25.