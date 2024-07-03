Aether Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
198.8
180.02
117.53
155.36
164.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
198.8
180.02
117.53
155.36
164.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.97
11.96
11.55
11.26
14.14
Total Income
209.77
191.98
129.09
166.62
178.31
Total Expenditure
148.5
139.85
114.69
130.41
118.19
PBIDT
61.28
52.12
14.39
36.21
60.11
Interest
1.96
2.63
3.65
2.06
1.64
PBDT
59.32
49.49
10.74
34.15
58.47
Depreciation
10.8
10.15
10.37
10.33
9.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.68
7.41
-3.08
3.6
10.64
Deferred Tax
2.04
2
4.88
2.79
1.41
Reported Profit After Tax
34.8
29.93
-1.43
17.43
36.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.8
29.93
-1.43
17.43
36.68
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.39
-2.28
-2.51
-4.66
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
37.19
32.21
1.08
22.09
36.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.63
2.26
-0.11
1.32
2.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
132.56
132.55
132.55
132.55
132.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.82
28.95
12.24
23.3
36.61
PBDTM(%)
29.83
27.49
9.13
21.98
35.61
PATM(%)
17.5
16.62
-1.21
11.21
22.34
Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.Read More
