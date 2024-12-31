iifl-logo-icon 1
Aether Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

864.3
(-4.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

132.55

124.51

112.69

10.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,936.38

1,120.1

274.2

164.23

Net Worth

2,068.93

1,244.61

386.89

174.33

Minority Interest

Debt

143.58

15.72

290.73

211.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

38.92

27.03

13.98

10.3

Total Liabilities

2,251.43

1,287.36

691.6

395.9

Fixed Assets

962.17

683.36

314.84

216.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.26

1.26

17.22

22.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.63

0.26

0.1

0.1

Networking Capital

729.76

500.23

341.43

151.51

Inventories

341.24

248.77

162.74

84.73

Inventory Days

68.75

Sundry Debtors

229.92

258.98

163.48

108.24

Debtor Days

87.83

Other Current Assets

266.52

85.3

93.53

15.68

Sundry Creditors

-98.49

-87.44

-69.85

-47.77

Creditor Days

38.76

Other Current Liabilities

-9.43

-5.38

-8.47

-9.37

Cash

555.62

102.25

18.02

5.56

Total Assets

2,251.44

1,287.36

691.61

395.9

Aether Industri. : related Articles

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

31 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.

Read More

