Aether Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
132.55
124.51
112.69
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,936.38
1,120.1
274.2
164.23
Net Worth
2,068.93
1,244.61
386.89
174.33
Minority Interest
Debt
143.58
15.72
290.73
211.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.92
27.03
13.98
10.3
Total Liabilities
2,251.43
1,287.36
691.6
395.9
Fixed Assets
962.17
683.36
314.84
216.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
1.26
17.22
22.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.63
0.26
0.1
0.1
Networking Capital
729.76
500.23
341.43
151.51
Inventories
341.24
248.77
162.74
84.73
Inventory Days
68.75
Sundry Debtors
229.92
258.98
163.48
108.24
Debtor Days
87.83
Other Current Assets
266.52
85.3
93.53
15.68
Sundry Creditors
-98.49
-87.44
-69.85
-47.77
Creditor Days
38.76
Other Current Liabilities
-9.43
-5.38
-8.47
-9.37
Cash
555.62
102.25
18.02
5.56
Total Assets
2,251.44
1,287.36
691.61
395.9
Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.Read More
