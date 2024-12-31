iifl-logo-icon 1
Aether Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Aether Industri. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

93.8

56.5

Depreciation

-11.01

-7.84

Tax paid

-22.68

-16.55

Working capital

48.73

Other operating items

Operating

108.83

Capital expenditure

97.86

Free cash flow

206.69

Equity raised

139.37

Investing

22.08

Financing

111.87

Dividends paid

0

0

Net in cash

480.01

Aether Industri. : related Articles

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

31 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.

