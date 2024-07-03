Aether Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
598.17
651.07
590.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
598.17
651.07
590.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
39.21
16.57
6.97
Total Income
637.38
667.64
597.02
Total Expenditure
479.69
464.83
421.94
PBIDT
157.69
202.81
175.08
Interest
8.52
5.09
13.12
PBDT
149.18
197.72
161.96
Depreciation
39.67
23.25
15.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
17.29
31.12
33.87
Deferred Tax
9.73
12.94
3.67
Reported Profit After Tax
82.49
130.42
108.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
82.49
130.42
108.93
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.37
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
92.86
130.42
108.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.22
10.47
9.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
132.55
124.51
112.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.36
31.15
29.67
PBDTM(%)
24.93
30.36
27.44
PATM(%)
13.79
20.03
18.46
Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.