Aether Industries Ltd AGM

830.85
(0.92%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:26 PM

Aether Industri. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Sep 202419 Jul 2024
The 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. In accordance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24, including the Notice of the 12th Annual General Meeting (includes e-voting instructions), is annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Further to our earlier communication and email instruction from BSE Limited, we herewith resubmit the Proceeding of the 12th Annual General Meeting, as annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) In accordance with Reg. 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith submit the proceedings of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company, as annexed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

31 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.

