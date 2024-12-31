|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|The 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. In accordance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24, including the Notice of the 12th Annual General Meeting (includes e-voting instructions), is annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Further to our earlier communication and email instruction from BSE Limited, we herewith resubmit the Proceeding of the 12th Annual General Meeting, as annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) In accordance with Reg. 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith submit the proceedings of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company, as annexed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
