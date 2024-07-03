Aether Industries Ltd Summary

Aether Industries Limited is one of the fastest growing specialty chemical companies in India. The Company was originally incorporated as Aether Industries Limited on January 23, 2013 at Surat, as a Public Limited Company. The Company is led by Promoters, Ashwin Jayantilal Desai, who has a combined experience in the chemical industry. The business was started in 2013 to create a niche in the global chemical industry with a creative approach towards chemistry, technology and systems that would lead to sustainable growth. In 2017, through first phase of development, the Company focus was on building team, infrastructure and R&D centre. In 2018, the Company commenced its operations. The Company is a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The products of the Company find application invarious sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Specialty, Electronic Chemicals, Material Sciences, High Performance Photography, etc. The Company has three business models which comprises to operate i) large scale manufacturing of its own intermediates and speciality chemicals; ii) contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS); and iii) contract/exclusive manufacturing.The Company has two sites at Sachin in Surat, Gujarat. The Manufacturing Facility 1 is an approximately 3,500 square meters facility including R&D Facilities, analytical sciences laboratories, Pilot Plant, CRAMS facility and hydrogenation facility. The Manufacturing Facility 2 spans approximately 10,500 square meters and act as a large scale manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 6,096 MT per annum (for solvent recovery plant (SRP Plant): 13,140 MT) distributed among three buildings that host 16 production streams (and one SRP Plant Stream)The Company has a product portfolio of nearly 22 products. The Company was the sole manufacturer in India of 4MEP, MMBC, T2E, OTBN, NODG, DVL and Bifenthrin Alcohol, and the largest manufacturers in the world by volume for 4MEP, T2E, NODG and HEEP. The operations at Manufacturing Facility 2 have ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISMS 27001:2013 and Indian GMP certification. The Company had a specialized R&D team of 141 scientists and engineers including 81 scientists (with PhDs or Master of Science degrees) and 60 chemical engineers. The R&D Facilities are equipped with laboratories engaged in process development, process innovation and technology development, which assists them in pursuing efficiencies from the initial conceptualization up to commercialization of a product.In 2015, Acquired land of 10500 Sq. Mtr. at Manufacturing Facility 2 (Plot No. 8203) and commenced the construction for two productionfacilitiesIn 2016, the Company completed the construction of two production facilities and started commercial production at Manufacturing Facility 2 (Plot No. 8203). The Company also started commercial production of our signature product 4MEP.In 2017, the Company diverted to the expansion of the QA / QC facility at Manufacturing Facility 1.In 2018, the Company started commercial production of its signature product, OTBN.In 2019, the Company added a warehouse at Plot No. 6,714, GIDC, in Sachin. The Company started commercial production of its signature product, MMBC.In 2020, the Company expanded its Pilot plant at Manufacturing Facility 1. The Company On May 31, 2022, Company issued 97,66,355 Equity Shares through IPO vide book building process. Shares were issued at Rs 642, of which Rs 632 was share premium. Post the IPO launched, all the Equity Shares were listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on June 3, 2022 and as a result, the Company raised total Rs 626,99,99,910 through the IPO.In July 2022, the Company commissioned 16 MW solar power generation plant at Bharuch District, Gujarat to provide electricity to current operational two manufacturing facilities and Greenfield project (Site 3).The production operations at the New Manufacturing Facility 3 at Sachin was made operational in January 2023.