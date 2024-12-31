iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aether Industries Ltd Board Meeting

843.4
(1.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Aether Industri. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Aether Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that in accordance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 18 2024 as annexed. In accordance with Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 18, 2024, commenced from 11:30 Hrs. and concluded at 12:26 Hrs., inter-alia, considered and approved, as annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Aether Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Proposal for raising funds through issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and / or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants / convertible debentures / securities and / or any other equity based instruments inter alia a private placement or through one or more qualified institutional placement (QIP) and / or further public issue of equity and / or rights issue and / or preferential allotment and / or through any other permissible mode which may also include the Offer for Sale (OFS) in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law subject to approval from the shareholders of the Company and the receipt of statutory / regulatory and other approvals. 3. Other business transactions. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202426 Apr 2024
Aether Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In connection with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we herewith submit the intimation of the Board Meeting as annexed. Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for Q4 & FY 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
The outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 is annexed herewith.
Board Meeting1 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
Aether Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - unaudited financial results for the Third Quarter ended on December 31 2023 and; - other business transactions. The outcome of the Board Meeting is annexed herewith. The unaudited financial results for the Q3 and Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 are annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Aether Industri.: Related News

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

Aether Industries Powers Up with 15 MW Solar Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

Collaborative development with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, this project is now operational.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aether Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.