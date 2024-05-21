To,

The Members,

Aether Industries Limited,

Surat

I. Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of AETHER INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis of opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

5. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

A. The Companys management is responsible for preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards of Auditing issued by the institute of chartered accountants of India, will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii)Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv)Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. (v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

F. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(a) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(A) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(A) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(C) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(D) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

(E) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(F) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(G) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the companies forming part of the Group to its Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

(H) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The companies forming part of the Group do not have any pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the Group as at 31 March 2024

(ii) The companies forming part of the Group did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii)There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the companies forming part of the Group.

(iv)(a) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or any of such subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, outside the Group, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company or any of such subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013", Hence clause not applicable.

(vi)Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable with effect from April 1, 2023 to the Company and its subsidiaries, which are companies incorporated in India, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(b) With respect to the matters specified in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"/ "CARO") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, to be included in the Auditors report, according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO reports issued by us for the Company included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, to which reporting under CARO is applicable, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks in these CARO reports.

III. Emphasis Matter

We draw attention to Note 2 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, which describes the effect of fire occurred in factory premises on November 29, 2023. The accidental expenses on account of fire are duly considered under exceptional item of profit and loss and account and Note 36. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

IV. Other Matters

Opening balance with respect to the financial information for the year ended 31 March 2024, included in these Financial Statements, are based on audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, which has been approved by the Companys Board of Directors on May 6, 2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For Birju S. Shah & Associates

Chartered Accountants / ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 131554W

Birju S. Shah - Proprietor

Membership No.: 107086 / UDIN: 24107086BKAPIF3624

Place: Surat / Date: May 21, 2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of AETHER INDUSTRIES LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i) (A) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") including Investment Property and Right of use assets.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(B) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of PPE which, in our opinion is reasonable. The PPE which were to be covered as per the said program have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(C) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(D) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(E) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii)(A) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by Management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(B) Yes, the company has been sanctioned working capital limit exceeding five crores and quarterly returns and statements are in conformity with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any subsidiary, joint venture or associates except loans to the wholly owned subsidiary Company as below:

(A) The Company has provided loans and guarantee (in respect of loans) during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in MM) Aggregate amount granted during the year • Subsidiary 994.94 • Others (loans to employees) 10.38 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date • Subsidiary 994.94 • Others (loans to employees) 11.94

Apart from above Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(B) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(C) In respect of loans provided to the employees of the company, a proper schedule of the repayment of loan has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

(D) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(E) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties

(F) The Company has granted loans to its subsidiaries which are repayable on demand, during the year, details of which are given below:

Aggregate amount of loans repayable on demand Subsidiary (Rs. in MM) Loans given to Wholly Owned Subsidiary 994.94 Percentage of loans to the total loans 98.97%

v) The Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) As explained to us, the Company is maintaining accounts and records prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.We have however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii)(A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Customs, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes except mentioned below:

Name of Status Nature of Dues Rs in MM Period to which relate (AY) Forum Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.15 2017-18 CIT Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.94 2018-19 CIT Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.10 2019-20 CIT Appeal

i) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii)of the Order are not applicable.

ix)(A) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(B) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(C) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(D) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(E) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint venture associates or as defined under the Companies Act, 2013

(F) According to the information and explanations give to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint venture associates or as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

x)(A) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(B) During the year the Company has raised money by preferential allotment of shares (QIP). The Company has complied with provisions of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of allotment of shares. The funds have been used for the purposes for which it were raised.

xi)(A) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(B) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(C) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii)In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv)(A) The company has an adequate internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi)(A) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India.

(A) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(B) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii)There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year.

xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per section 135 of the Act read with rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable for the year.

xxi)According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (CARO 2020) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For Birju S. Shah & Associates

Chartered Accountants / ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 131554W

Birju S. Shah - Proprietor

Membership No.: 107086 / UDIN: 24107086BKAPIF3624

Place: Surat / Date: May 21, 2024

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AETHER INDUSTRIES LTD. ("The Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Birju S. Shah & Associates

Chartered Accountants / ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 131554W

Birju S. Shah - Proprietor

Membership No.: 107086 / UDIN: 24107086BKAPIF3624

Place: Surat / Date: May 21, 2024