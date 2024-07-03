Summary

HP Adhesives Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of M/s. H.P. International on 01 January, 1987. M/s. HP International was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company HP Adhesives Private Limited on 07 May, 2019. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to HP Adhesives Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 01 July, 2021.HP Adhesives specialize in the manufacturing and distribution of adhesive and sealant solutions along with other ancillary products. The Companys operations are centred around providing reliable, high-performance products that meet various industry and consumer needs. The Companys flagship product category includes solvent cements specially formulated for plastic pipes and fittings, such as PVC, cPVC, and uPVC. In addition to solvent cements, the product portfolio encompasses silicone sealants, synthetic rubber adhesives, PVA adhesives for woods and paper, among others epoxy putty for repairs and leakages, etc.,. spray paints, ball valves, Teflon tapes, and masking tapes to cater a broad range of market needs. Other ancillary products include sealants, rubber lubricants, PU foam, shellacs, etc. The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Khalapur, Raigad district, Maharashtra. This facility boasts an annual production capacity of approx. 13,500 metric tons. The Company established manufacturing plant in Andheri East, M

