iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HP Adhesives Ltd Share Price

77.89
(-1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80
  • Day's High80.83
  • 52 Wk High131
  • Prev. Close79.22
  • Day's Low77.45
  • 52 Wk Low 75.3
  • Turnover (lac)23.18
  • P/E35.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value19.44
  • EPS2.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)715.61
  • Div. Yield0.38
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HP Adhesives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

80

Prev. Close

79.22

Turnover(Lac.)

23.18

Day's High

80.83

Day's Low

77.45

52 Week's High

131

52 Week's Low

75.3

Book Value

19.44

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

715.61

P/E

35.39

EPS

2.24

Divi. Yield

0.38

HP Adhesives Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

HP Adhesives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HP Adhesives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.34%

Non-Promoter- 3.38%

Institutions: 3.38%

Non-Institutions: 25.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

HP Adhesives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.37

18.37

18.37

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.51

129.91

118.96

-0.34

Net Worth

168.88

148.28

137.33

12.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

236.02

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

236.02

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

3.48

View Annually Results

HP Adhesives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HP Adhesives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson / Executive Direct

Anjana Motwani

Managing Director

KARAN HARESH MOTWANI

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Surendra Kumar Mehta

Independent Director

Ajeet Anant Walavalkar

Company Secretary

Jyoti Nikunj Chawda

Executive Director

Nidhi Motwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HP Adhesives Ltd

Summary

HP Adhesives Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of M/s. H.P. International on 01 January, 1987. M/s. HP International was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company HP Adhesives Private Limited on 07 May, 2019. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to HP Adhesives Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 01 July, 2021.HP Adhesives specialize in the manufacturing and distribution of adhesive and sealant solutions along with other ancillary products. The Companys operations are centred around providing reliable, high-performance products that meet various industry and consumer needs. The Companys flagship product category includes solvent cements specially formulated for plastic pipes and fittings, such as PVC, cPVC, and uPVC. In addition to solvent cements, the product portfolio encompasses silicone sealants, synthetic rubber adhesives, PVA adhesives for woods and paper, among others epoxy putty for repairs and leakages, etc.,. spray paints, ball valves, Teflon tapes, and masking tapes to cater a broad range of market needs. Other ancillary products include sealants, rubber lubricants, PU foam, shellacs, etc. The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Khalapur, Raigad district, Maharashtra. This facility boasts an annual production capacity of approx. 13,500 metric tons. The Company established manufacturing plant in Andheri East, M
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HP Adhesives Ltd share price today?

The HP Adhesives Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of HP Adhesives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HP Adhesives Ltd is ₹715.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HP Adhesives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HP Adhesives Ltd is 35.39 and 4.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HP Adhesives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HP Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HP Adhesives Ltd is ₹75.3 and ₹131 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HP Adhesives Ltd?

HP Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.67%, 3 Years at -2.09%, 1 Year at -21.21%, 6 Month at -19.66%, 3 Month at -12.49% and 1 Month at -5.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HP Adhesives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HP Adhesives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.35 %
Institutions - 3.38 %
Public - 25.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HP Adhesives Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.