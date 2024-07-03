SectorChemicals
Open₹80
Prev. Close₹79.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.18
Day's High₹80.83
Day's Low₹77.45
52 Week's High₹131
52 Week's Low₹75.3
Book Value₹19.44
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)715.61
P/E35.39
EPS2.24
Divi. Yield0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.37
18.37
18.37
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.51
129.91
118.96
-0.34
Net Worth
168.88
148.28
137.33
12.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
236.02
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
236.02
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson / Executive Direct
Anjana Motwani
Managing Director
KARAN HARESH MOTWANI
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Surendra Kumar Mehta
Independent Director
Ajeet Anant Walavalkar
Company Secretary
Jyoti Nikunj Chawda
Executive Director
Nidhi Motwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
HP Adhesives Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of M/s. H.P. International on 01 January, 1987. M/s. HP International was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company HP Adhesives Private Limited on 07 May, 2019. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to HP Adhesives Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 01 July, 2021.HP Adhesives specialize in the manufacturing and distribution of adhesive and sealant solutions along with other ancillary products. The Companys operations are centred around providing reliable, high-performance products that meet various industry and consumer needs. The Companys flagship product category includes solvent cements specially formulated for plastic pipes and fittings, such as PVC, cPVC, and uPVC. In addition to solvent cements, the product portfolio encompasses silicone sealants, synthetic rubber adhesives, PVA adhesives for woods and paper, among others epoxy putty for repairs and leakages, etc.,. spray paints, ball valves, Teflon tapes, and masking tapes to cater a broad range of market needs. Other ancillary products include sealants, rubber lubricants, PU foam, shellacs, etc. The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Khalapur, Raigad district, Maharashtra. This facility boasts an annual production capacity of approx. 13,500 metric tons. The Company established manufacturing plant in Andheri East, M
The HP Adhesives Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HP Adhesives Ltd is ₹715.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HP Adhesives Ltd is 35.39 and 4.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HP Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HP Adhesives Ltd is ₹75.3 and ₹131 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HP Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.67%, 3 Years at -2.09%, 1 Year at -21.21%, 6 Month at -19.66%, 3 Month at -12.49% and 1 Month at -5.23%.
