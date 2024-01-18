|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|0.3
|15
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024 Board recommended a dividend of ? 0.30/- (15% on Face Value) per equity share of ? 2/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration.
