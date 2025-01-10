HP Adhesives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.37
18.37
18.37
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.51
129.91
118.96
-0.34
Net Worth
168.88
148.28
137.33
12.66
Minority Interest
Debt
3.16
8.53
18.56
42.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.39
0.77
0.43
0
Total Liabilities
172.43
157.58
156.32
55.25
Fixed Assets
68.17
56.01
43.24
25.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
1.29
1.72
1.72
Networking Capital
76.47
98.87
63.68
26.98
Inventories
47.69
44.86
41.17
32.4
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
36.48
37.25
32.05
22.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.05
44.61
29.99
6.24
Sundry Creditors
-17.23
-20.27
-31.66
-25.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.52
-7.58
-7.87
-8.64
Cash
9.1
1.4
47.68
0.83
Total Assets
172.45
157.57
156.32
55.26
