HP Adhesives Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
236.02
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
236.02
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.48
Total Income
239.5
Total Expenditure
205.21
PBIDT
34.29
Interest
1.88
PBDT
32.41
Depreciation
4.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
7.16
Deferred Tax
0.39
Reported Profit After Tax
20.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
20.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0.16
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
18.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.52
PBDTM(%)
13.73
PATM(%)
8.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.