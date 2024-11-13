Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

HP Adhesives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 In compliance with the requirements of Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we have enclosed herewith the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results including the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th September, 2024, duly recommended by the Audit Committee and subsequently considered and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

HP Adhesives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor thereon; and 2. the draft scheme of ESOP framed by the Company as per the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefit & Sweat Equity Shares) Regulations 2021. This is to inform you that: a. 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Video Mode (OAVM); and b. Record Date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Friday, 13th September, 2024 if declared in the AGM for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Outcome of the board meeting and disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of the fresh issue of the Initial Public Offer of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

HP Adhesives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period; and 2. and recommend Final Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. This is for your information and appropriate dissemination. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024 Board recommended a dividend of ? 0.30/- (15% on Face Value) per equity share of ? 2/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024