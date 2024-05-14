To The Members of HP ADHESIVES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the financial statements of HP Adhesives Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How Our Audit Addressed the Key Audit Matter A. Inventory (Refer to Note-2.6 for details of the Accounting Policies of inventories and Note-10 of Notes to Financial Statements for relevant disclosures of inventories) Our Audit Procedure • The net carrying value of inventory as on 31st March, 2024 is 24.11 % of Total Assets of the Company. In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: • Volatility in Price of Raw Material which is dependent upon various domestic & Global market conditions. • Obtaining methodology of management in integration of inventory with finance module and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls relating to physical verification of inventories by the management. • Complexity in Calculation of Inventory Consumption & Costing due to numerous Finished grades SKUs and partial integration of Inventory & Finance Module. • Evaluation of the Inventory Consumption & Costing methodology involving high degree of reliance on managements estimate as complexity & confidentially of manufacturing formulas & numerous SKUs. • Valuation of WIP & Finished goods involves significant managements judgment and estimates. Hence, we determined the Valuation of Inventory as a key audit matter. • Performance of test of details through sample selection of Stores as part of the inventory verification program, including verification of inventory from floor to documentary evidence and vice versa, followed by physical verification of Inventory lying on Factory Floor & Tin Plant on sample basis subsequent to year end and performed the roll back procedure. • In respect of Stock held at various warehouses/depots, obtained direct confirmation of the inventory held by them at the year end. • Evaluating the Valuation policy established by management, including compliance with the applicable accounting standard along with the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements is in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. • For Valuation, we have test checked samples of the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realisable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realisable value.

B. Trade Receivables & ECL Provision: Our Audit Procedure (Refer to Note-12 of Notes to Financial Statements for relevant disclosures of Trade Receivables) • Assessed the design and implementation of key controls around the monitoring of recoverability. • Trade receivables and other amounts recoverable • Discussed with the management regarding the level and ageing of trade receivables, along with the justification for re-calculation of provisioning for excepted credit loss on comprise a significant portion of the current financial assets of the Group. As at March 31,2024 trade receivables aggregate 3,648.02 lakhs (net of provision for expected credit losses of 626.13 lakhs) and represents 18.44% of the Total value of Companys Assets. receivables it impact on current year profits with regards to its appropriateness of receivables provisioning by assessing recoverability with reference to amount received in respect of trade receivables. • In accordance with Ind AS 109, the Company applies expected credit loss (ECL) model for remeasurement and recognition of impairment loss for Financial Assets as on each reporting period. • Analysing the aging schedule of trade receivable, past collection, records, methodology used management, industry boom and concentration of customers credit risk along with sample balance confirmations. • During the year company has re-estimated ECL provisions considering the trend of trade receivables under different ageing bracket and different customer segment. The effect of such accounting estimate is applied prospectively and is expected to have an effect in future periods also for which estimation is impracticable. • We evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. • The complexity in calculation of ECL is mainly related to calculations performed for different type of Customer and with different recovery period for different categories of customers along with significant risk due to the pervasive nature of these balances to the financial statements, and the importance of cash collection with reference to the working capital management of the business. • Tested the Revised ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation. • Accordingly, we determined audit of trade receivables & ECL as the key audit matter. • Audited disclosures included in the Ind AS financial statements in respect of movement of expected credit losses.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as identified above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also -

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls System in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

(!) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government

in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in

paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit,

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) I n our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year/period is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act to extent applicable.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Financial Statements- Refer Note No.39 to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 48 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which includes test checks, the company has accounting software for maintaining its Books of Accounts which has a feature of recording summarized Audit trail (Edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for the relevant transactions recorded in the software except for other software used by company to maintain payroll and inventory records as described in Note 61 to the financial statements. Wherever Audit trail is enabled, no instances of Audit trail feature being tampered with was noted in respect of above software. Further as per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our Report of even date)

1. In respect of its Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Intangible Assets - Company is only having Trade Mark as intangible assets, wherein separate records have been maintained by the company, the title of these trademarks also includes some trade marks in name of erstwhile M/s HP International (Partnership firm) subsequently converted to HP Adhesives Limited. Further as explained by management company has 33 registered trademarks and 19 trademarks are under process of registration.

(c) The Company has a its own program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets in phased periodical manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-

constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks

lying with third parties/depots, have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. For stocks lying with third parties/ depots at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been dealt with in books of account.

(b) As disclosed in note 22 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year based on the security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company.

3. (a) The Company has provided loans to employees during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Aggregate amount provided during the year Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of these cases Loan to Employees 38.46 Lakhs 28.28 Lakhs

Apart from above, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to employees, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year the Company has not made investment, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to employees where the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. During the year the Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days except for the below:

Particulars Aggregate amount provided during the year Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Loan to Employees NIL 23.04 Lakhs

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties subject to as disclosed in note 14 to the financial statements, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand to a company. Of these following are the details:

Amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand without specifying any terms or period of repayment as below:

Advances given to impersonal accounts related to erstwhile partnership firm M/s HP International made during per- incorporation period of the company other than staff and trade advances. Rs 42.65 Lakh Loans to Promoters/related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of Companies Act, 2013 NIL

4. According to information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185

(Band 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

5. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

7. In respect of Statutory dues:

a) I n our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax,

Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax,

Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Subject to below according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Value added tax or any other Taxes which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes. Demand noted below includes the pending demands of erstwhile converted partnership firm M/s HP International.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount in Lakh Forum where Dispute is Pending Period Remarks Income Tax Act Penalty U/s 271(1)(c) 2.70 CIT (Appeals) 2014-15 Proceedings Pending

8. As explained there are no such transactions needs to be recorded in the books of account on account of any income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of banks or financial institutions. Further as per explanations given by management and sample review of accounts, loans borrowed from bank have been applied for the purposes for which loans were obtained.

(b) Company has never been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Term loans availed by company were duly applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, no such deviation observed.

(d) No funds raised for short term basis were utilised for long term purposes.

(e) Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) Company has not raised any loans during the period on the pledge of any securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) During the year company has not raised any money by way of public issue and related to utilization of IPO proceeds of public issue of past year is as per the purpose for which it was raise, refer Note 17(c) of financial statements for details and the unutilized portion of proceeds are kept in bank and fixed deposits.

(b) During the year company has not made any allotment of Equity shares through Right issue.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) No such whistle blower complainants were received by the company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business, we have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to

be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. In our opinion company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediate preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that

Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

20. During the year company has spent 24.83 lakh on CSR activities which was required to be expended; hence no fund is remaining unspent during the period & needs to transfer to specified fund as per provisions of section 135(5) of Companies Act.2013.

21. Company is not covered under CFS reporting requirements hence said Para is not applicable on the company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control with reference to financial statements of HP Adhesives Limited ("the company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that - pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.