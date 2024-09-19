|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 19/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) read with Part A of Schedule III thereto, please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company (5th AGM or Meeting) held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024, through Video Conferencing. The meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon IST and Concluded at 12:40 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024) Correction in the typo error of the Voting Result of 5th Annual General Meeting filled with the Scrutinizer Report with the Stock Exchanges on 20th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
