HP Adhesives Ltd Summary

HP Adhesives Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of M/s. H.P. International on 01 January, 1987. M/s. HP International was thereafter converted into a Private Limited Company HP Adhesives Private Limited on 07 May, 2019. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to HP Adhesives Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 01 July, 2021.HP Adhesives specialize in the manufacturing and distribution of adhesive and sealant solutions along with other ancillary products. The Companys operations are centred around providing reliable, high-performance products that meet various industry and consumer needs. The Companys flagship product category includes solvent cements specially formulated for plastic pipes and fittings, such as PVC, cPVC, and uPVC. In addition to solvent cements, the product portfolio encompasses silicone sealants, synthetic rubber adhesives, PVA adhesives for woods and paper, among others epoxy putty for repairs and leakages, etc.,. spray paints, ball valves, Teflon tapes, and masking tapes to cater a broad range of market needs. Other ancillary products include sealants, rubber lubricants, PU foam, shellacs, etc. The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Khalapur, Raigad district, Maharashtra. This facility boasts an annual production capacity of approx. 13,500 metric tons. The Company established manufacturing plant in Andheri East, Mumbai in 1988. It shifted manufacturing facility to Village Padghavalli, Raigad, Maharashtra for manufacturing of PVC solvent cement in 2004 and later on was shifted to Village Narangi, Raigad, Maharashtra in 2012. The Company commenced manufacturing synthetic rubber adhesives and PVA adhesives in 2018. It started manufacturing of silicone sealants and gasket shellac in 2019; and further started construction work in full swing for the new unit at adjacent plot. The Company started trading in Ball Valves, PTFE and Masking Tape in 2019. On 08 August 2019, the company has issued and allotted 12990000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par on rights basis.On 07 May 2021,the company has issued and allotted 1177642 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 164.50 per share on rights basis.Again on 10 June 2021,the company has issued and allotted 57305 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 164.50 per share on rights basis.The Company floated an IPO of 45,97,200 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 125.96 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 41,40,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 113.44 Crore and Offer for Sale of 4,57,200 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 12.52 Crore in December, 2021. The Company commissioned Silicon Sealant manufacturing lines at New Unit II in 2023.