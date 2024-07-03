SectorChemicals
Open₹97.79
Prev. Close₹97.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.14
Day's High₹97.79
Day's Low₹95.55
52 Week's High₹128.99
52 Week's Low₹91.75
Book Value₹97.94
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,302.5
P/E39.33
EPS2.48
Divi. Yield1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.11
27.11
27.11
27.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,286.82
1,261.6
1,245.7
1,094.61
Net Worth
1,313.93
1,288.71
1,272.81
1,121.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
949.72
1,040.68
966.63
906.69
yoy growth (%)
-8.74
7.66
6.61
4.29
Raw materials
-319
-334.93
-342.29
-296.56
As % of sales
33.58
32.18
35.41
32.7
Employee costs
-119.94
-122.56
-101.21
-92.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
138.57
203.25
147.64
159.65
Depreciation
-55.63
-56.49
-48.63
-44.2
Tax paid
-26.94
-13.1
-48.34
-39.14
Working capital
-55.71
123.16
53.61
-53.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.74
7.66
6.61
4.29
Op profit growth
-25.12
30.51
-2.98
61.99
EBIT growth
-28.75
29.96
-3.42
81.66
Net profit growth
-46.31
91.49
-17.6
159.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,894.04
2,367.59
1,961.65
1,509.11
1,477.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,894.04
2,367.59
1,961.65
1,509.11
1,477.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.17
35.88
115.74
55.87
43.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Narendranath Chowdary
Joint Managing Director
M Narendranath
Joint Managing Director
M Thimmaraja
Joint Managing Director
P Achutaramayya
Independent Director
V S Raju
Executive Director
P S R V K Ranga Rao
Independent Director
D Manjulata
Independent Director
Parvataneni Venkateswara Rao
Independent Director
Lakshmi Parthasarathy
Independent Director
G S V Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P.V.S. Viswanadha Kumar
Reports by Andhra Sugars Ltd
Summary
Andhra Sugars Ltd., incorporated in 1947, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sugar,Organic and Inorganic Chemcials.Edible & Non-Edible Vegetable Oils and Non-Conventional Power Generation at Tanuku, Kovvur, Guntur, Taduvai, Saggonda and Ramagiri in Andhra Pradesh. The Tanuku Plant manufactures 5000 TCD of Sugars and Taduvai plant 2500 TCD. Its by-product Molasses which is the raw material for Sugar is being produced @ 15 KL per day capacity in the initial stage in the Alcohol plant at Tanuku. Later this was increased to 30 KL per day.Bagasse is being used for Co-generation of Electricity.The Caustic Soda plant is having production capacity of about 112,000 MT per annum. The by-products for Caustic Soda plants are Hydrogen and Chlorine. The production capacities of Caustic Soda at Saggonda plant were increased from 100 TPD to 175 TPD to meet the future demand for Caustic Soda and other Chloro-alkali Industry products. Andhra Sugars also operates 2.025 MW Wind power at Ramagiri and a Co-generation power plant at Taduvai. Since the company owns 2 Caustic Soda plant where Electricity is the raw material along with salt,it is necessary to have access to power at economical costs.In 1994, the company came out with the second public issue of Rs. 11.30 lac. The company modernised the plant to incorporate the DCDA process in its sulphuric acid plant and commissioned an aspirin granulation plant built with indigenous technology. A sulphuric acid plant of 250 tpd was set up at th
The Andhra Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Sugars Ltd is ₹1302.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Sugars Ltd is 39.33 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Sugars Ltd is ₹91.75 and ₹128.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Andhra Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.57%, 3 Years at -8.92%, 1 Year at -12.76%, 6 Month at -18.17%, 3 Month at -11.93% and 1 Month at -3.91%.
