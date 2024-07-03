Summary

Andhra Sugars Ltd., incorporated in 1947, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sugar,Organic and Inorganic Chemcials.Edible & Non-Edible Vegetable Oils and Non-Conventional Power Generation at Tanuku, Kovvur, Guntur, Taduvai, Saggonda and Ramagiri in Andhra Pradesh. The Tanuku Plant manufactures 5000 TCD of Sugars and Taduvai plant 2500 TCD. Its by-product Molasses which is the raw material for Sugar is being produced @ 15 KL per day capacity in the initial stage in the Alcohol plant at Tanuku. Later this was increased to 30 KL per day.Bagasse is being used for Co-generation of Electricity.The Caustic Soda plant is having production capacity of about 112,000 MT per annum. The by-products for Caustic Soda plants are Hydrogen and Chlorine. The production capacities of Caustic Soda at Saggonda plant were increased from 100 TPD to 175 TPD to meet the future demand for Caustic Soda and other Chloro-alkali Industry products. Andhra Sugars also operates 2.025 MW Wind power at Ramagiri and a Co-generation power plant at Taduvai. Since the company owns 2 Caustic Soda plant where Electricity is the raw material along with salt,it is necessary to have access to power at economical costs.In 1994, the company came out with the second public issue of Rs. 11.30 lac. The company modernised the plant to incorporate the DCDA process in its sulphuric acid plant and commissioned an aspirin granulation plant built with indigenous technology. A sulphuric acid plant of 250 tpd was set up at th

