Andhra Sugars Ltd Share Price

96.1
(-1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:59 AM

  • Open97.79
  • Day's High97.79
  • 52 Wk High128.99
  • Prev. Close97.49
  • Day's Low95.55
  • 52 Wk Low 91.75
  • Turnover (lac)21.14
  • P/E39.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value97.94
  • EPS2.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,302.5
  • Div. Yield1.03
View All Historical Data
Andhra Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Andhra Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Andhra Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Andhra Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.98%

Non-Promoter- 2.88%

Institutions: 2.88%

Non-Institutions: 50.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Andhra Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.11

27.11

27.11

27.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,286.82

1,261.6

1,245.7

1,094.61

Net Worth

1,313.93

1,288.71

1,272.81

1,121.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

949.72

1,040.68

966.63

906.69

yoy growth (%)

-8.74

7.66

6.61

4.29

Raw materials

-319

-334.93

-342.29

-296.56

As % of sales

33.58

32.18

35.41

32.7

Employee costs

-119.94

-122.56

-101.21

-92.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

138.57

203.25

147.64

159.65

Depreciation

-55.63

-56.49

-48.63

-44.2

Tax paid

-26.94

-13.1

-48.34

-39.14

Working capital

-55.71

123.16

53.61

-53.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.74

7.66

6.61

4.29

Op profit growth

-25.12

30.51

-2.98

61.99

EBIT growth

-28.75

29.96

-3.42

81.66

Net profit growth

-46.31

91.49

-17.6

159.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,894.04

2,367.59

1,961.65

1,509.11

1,477.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,894.04

2,367.59

1,961.65

1,509.11

1,477.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.17

35.88

115.74

55.87

43.62

Andhra Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Andhra Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Narendranath Chowdary

Joint Managing Director

M Narendranath

Joint Managing Director

M Thimmaraja

Joint Managing Director

P Achutaramayya

Independent Director

V S Raju

Executive Director

P S R V K Ranga Rao

Independent Director

D Manjulata

Independent Director

Parvataneni Venkateswara Rao

Independent Director

Lakshmi Parthasarathy

Independent Director

G S V Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P.V.S. Viswanadha Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Andhra Sugars Ltd

Summary

Andhra Sugars Ltd., incorporated in 1947, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sugar,Organic and Inorganic Chemcials.Edible & Non-Edible Vegetable Oils and Non-Conventional Power Generation at Tanuku, Kovvur, Guntur, Taduvai, Saggonda and Ramagiri in Andhra Pradesh. The Tanuku Plant manufactures 5000 TCD of Sugars and Taduvai plant 2500 TCD. Its by-product Molasses which is the raw material for Sugar is being produced @ 15 KL per day capacity in the initial stage in the Alcohol plant at Tanuku. Later this was increased to 30 KL per day.Bagasse is being used for Co-generation of Electricity.The Caustic Soda plant is having production capacity of about 112,000 MT per annum. The by-products for Caustic Soda plants are Hydrogen and Chlorine. The production capacities of Caustic Soda at Saggonda plant were increased from 100 TPD to 175 TPD to meet the future demand for Caustic Soda and other Chloro-alkali Industry products. Andhra Sugars also operates 2.025 MW Wind power at Ramagiri and a Co-generation power plant at Taduvai. Since the company owns 2 Caustic Soda plant where Electricity is the raw material along with salt,it is necessary to have access to power at economical costs.In 1994, the company came out with the second public issue of Rs. 11.30 lac. The company modernised the plant to incorporate the DCDA process in its sulphuric acid plant and commissioned an aspirin granulation plant built with indigenous technology. A sulphuric acid plant of 250 tpd was set up at th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Andhra Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Andhra Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Sugars Ltd is ₹1302.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Andhra Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Sugars Ltd is 39.33 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Andhra Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Sugars Ltd is ₹91.75 and ₹128.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Andhra Sugars Ltd?

Andhra Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.57%, 3 Years at -8.92%, 1 Year at -12.76%, 6 Month at -18.17%, 3 Month at -11.93% and 1 Month at -3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Andhra Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Andhra Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.98 %
Institutions - 2.89 %
Public - 50.13 %

